“We have closed a private placement of C$6 million … and the lion’s share of the proceeds is going to be invested in a clinical development program that will ultimately convince Health Canada that there’s a path there toward medicalization and commercialization,” said Universal Ibogaine CEO Dr. Rami Batal.









Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) recently secured C$6 million in financing, and Universal Ibogaine CEO Dr. Rami Batal said the funding will help the company optimize and work towards achieving its ambition to develop a new innovative addiction treatment model even pre-ibogaine.

“We have closed a private placement of C$6 million, which is going to allow us to acquire the Kelburn Laboratory for the development of such a model. The lion’s share of the proceeds is going to be invested in a clinical development program that will ultimately convince Health Canada that there’s a path there toward medicalization and commercialization,” said Dr. Batal.

Ibogaine is a neuroactive compound that has demonstrated an ability to reset the brain and nervous system to pre-addicted states. Dr. Batal explained that ibogaine is essentially the elixir for the growth of neurons, bringing the brain back and rewiring it to a pre-addictive state.

This CEO Interview is brought to you by: Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) - a Canadian company working to develop the gold standard for addiction treatment. The company is developing an ibogaine based drug franchise to treat addiction and related mental health issues. Send me an Investor Kit

“It is very exciting because ibogaine does not only give us the window of protection in terms of no craving and in decoupling from addiction. It allows the brain also to receive other treatments that have been hard to incorporate in the past after treatment. You would see a role for psychotherapy and other modalities as well,” Dr. Batal added.

“We have to go through a clinical trial process to prove the claims for safety and efficacy. There will be rigorous screening, actual medical detoxification and patients will undergo a rehabilitation setup. It’s a complete system solution that would be value added based on this central modality of ibogaine administration.”

Watch the full interview of Universal Ibogaine CEO Dr. Rami Batal above.

Request an Investor Kit: Universal Ibogaine

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Universal Ibogaine in order to help investors learn more about the company. Universal Ibogaine is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Universal Ibogaine and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.