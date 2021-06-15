“We were looking for silver, but we were really astonished to get 5 to 6 percent zinc over 6 grams per tonne gold on 5 feet long samples. And these results were unexpected,” said Tarku Resources President and CEO Julien Davy.









Tarku Resources (TSXV:TKU) President and CEO Julien Davy is extremely thrilled to share the results of the company’s 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike project in the Tombstone district of Arizona.

“We were looking for silver, and we started from the historical area where we had those past mines that the Tombstone produced in the early 1900s. That’s over 32 million ounces of silver, some gold and some copper. But we were really astonished to get 5 to 6 percent zinc over 6 grams per tonne gold on 5 feet long samples. And these results were unexpected,” Davy exclaimed.

In October 2020, Tarku signed the final agreement on its latest project, securing a strategic position in the historic silver district. The Tombstone district is historically renowned for its silver and copper production within the prolific Laramide belt. The company started its 3,000 meter reverse circulation drill program in the area on March 8, 2021.

“We have a forgotten project over there that has been sporadically worked on since then by different companies. But we secured a large land package to have a broad overview of the resource … It’s a carbonate replacement type of mineralization. It contains silver, gold and other base metals,” said Davy.

Drilling at the Silver Strike project covered only 10 holes out of 25. Significant results include 720 grams per tonne silver, 6.44 grams per tonne gold, 5.08 percent lead and 5.05 percent zinc, or 1,515 grams per tonne silver equivalent, over 1.5 meters in hole SS21-007 targeting a north-south structure located in the historic Lucky Cuss mine area.

Watch the full interview with Tarku Resources (TSXV:TKU) President and CEO Julien Davy above.

