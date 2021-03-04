Tarku Resources Ltd (TSX-V: TKU) (the “Company” or “Tarku”) is pleased to announce that drilling equipment has been mobilized this week to initiate its first drill program on its high-grade Silver Strike project, Arizona .

Located in the famous historical Silver district of Tombstone, Arizona , Tarku’s 3,000-meters reverse circulation drill program will start on March 8, 2021 and will include about 22 holes targeting 5 different areas on the project. Currently, a team is on site to follow and analyse the drill progress as well as to conduct other geological activities including, surface mapping, and additional sampling to enhance understanding of the mineralized zones that are known to be controlled by regional structures. Tarku’ strategy for this first drill program of the project is as follows:

1) To test various early-stage and advanced targets (about 1,200 meter of drilling): the initial targets to be tested will include the Lucky Cuss, the Luck Sure, the Telephone and the Bunker Hill past mines which have produced high-grade silver and have been explored only to a maximum depth of 200 m. Interpretations to date suggest that those mines have sub-vertical high-grade silver mineralisation ore-shoots that are extending at depth that could repeat themselves along regional structure on their lateral extensions. 2) To target South West extensions along regional NNE and EW fault systems (about 1,800 meter of drilling) at the Prompter and the Rattlesnake Faults. Targeted areas include the Ground hog, the Sunset, the Ace in the Hole and the Solstice area.

IMPORTANTLY, the above projected exploration activities are subject to Covid-19 restrictions in Arizona . While the Company’s recent work programs have been relatively unimpeded, there is a risk that tighter restrictions may impact the Company’s ability to conduct fieldwork.

Qualified persons

Julien Davy , P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on making new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions as Quebec and Arizona . In Quebec , Tarku owns 100% on the ” Three A ‘s” exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona , in the Tombstone district, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km2 in the Silver Strike project.

