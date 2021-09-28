Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble said the recent initial set of diamond drill results from its 100 percent owned Moore uranium project returned notable high-grade mineralized zones.









Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has six high-grade uranium projects scattered throughout the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble said that the recent initial set of diamond drill results from its 100 percent owned Moore uranium project returned notable high-grade mineralized zones.

“We’ve been actively advancing our flagship Moore uranium project. And one of the highlight drill holes included 2.54 percent U3O8 over 6 meters, and within that 6.8 percent U3O8 over 2 meters. We’re continuing to advance that project towards a resource estimate,” Trimble said.

Skyharbour Resources has expanded the drill program from 5,000 to 7,000 meters. The company has been drill testing targets in the underlying basement rock, which is the geological setting that most of the recent discoveries in the Athabasca Basin have been made.

“We are looking for higher-grade mineralization at depth. These were targets that had previously been untested or poorly tested by previous operators. So we feel that there is a lot more mineralization to be discovered at the project. And that’s what we’re going to be testing with the ongoing drilling.”

Watch the full interview of Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble above.

