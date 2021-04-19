MAS Gold CEO Jim Engdahl: La Ronge Gold Belt in Saskatchewan Poised to be One of the More Prolific Gold Producers in the World

MAS Gold is optimistic that the La Ronge Gold Belt “is now going to become one of the more prolific gold producers of the world.”









MAS Gold (TSXV:MAS) CEO Jim Engdahl spoke to INN about the company’s primary goal to develop over a million ounces of gold resources. MAS Gold recently completed its 2021 drill campaign at its Greywacke Lake and Preview-North Properties in La Ronge, Northern Saskatchewan.

“Through our drill program, we could reach our million ounces of internal targets this year. We have three key milestones that we were waiting to achieve this month and the first one is our drill results and from that will determine what our next program will look like for the rest of the summer,” Engdahl said.

Saskatchewan is a top mining jurisdiction and is best known for its potash mines and prolific uranium mines. However, MAS Gold is optimistic that the La Ronge gold belt, “is now going to become one of the more prolific gold producers of the world,” shared Engdahl.

“Uranium opened up the north, but gold never really got explored here, and that’s 60,000 kilometers from our Graywacke project. We think that the entire La Ronge gold belt is now going to become one of the more prolific gold producers of the world, and certainly of Canada,” added Engdahl.

Two drills are currently operating at North Lake on MAS Gold’s Preview-North Property, roughly 50 kilometers northeast of the community of La Ronge.

Watch the full interview with CEO Jim Engdahl above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by MAS Gold (TSXV:MAS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by MAS Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. MAS Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with MAS Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.