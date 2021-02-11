ION Energy CEO Ali Haji sat down to share exciting updates on the company’s Baavhai-Uul project in Mongolia.









ION Energy (TSXV:ION) CEO Ali Haji sat down to share exciting updates on the Baavhai-Uul project in Mongolia. The 81,000 hectare asset leverages one of the most extensive mining land package licenses granted by the Mongolian government and is in close geographic proximity to China, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers.

The lithium market is amid a significant steady uptick. In recent years, political powerhouses like the US and the EU have invested more in sustainable energies and the materials needed to fuel them. ION Energy is in a unique position to leverage this positive trend in lithium demand as more of the world converts to electric vehicles and green energy alternatives.

When asked about the benefits of having China as a geographic neighbor and major economic partner, Haji was pleased to acknowledge the company’s strategic positioning to the lithium giant.

“They consume 53 percent of the world’s lithium, they produce 73 percent of the world’s batteries, they refine 80 percent of all lithium that goes in batteries worldwide. So having China on our doorstep is advantageous, extremely advantageous,” Haji said.

Mongolia has signed on as a partner in China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. This alliance would allow the transfer of goods and services — in this case, minerals — across borders far more easily.

Watch the video above for the full interview with ION Energy CEO Ali Haji.

This interview is sponsored by ION Energy (TSXV:ION). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ION Energy, in order to help investors learn more about the company. ION Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ION Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.