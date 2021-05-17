INDVR Brands CEO Joshua Mann shares the company’s efforts to support its expansion plans in the US and Canadian markets through the recent acquisition of all the assets of Nevada-based Strainz and Colorado-based Bronnor.









Premier cannabis brand consolidator and producer of cannabis-infused products INDVR Brands (CSE:IDVR) already has an impressive portfolio of brands with Cheech’s Stash and the award-winning Honu Brand as part of its roster.

In the interview above, INDVR Brands CEO Joshua Mann shares the company’s efforts to support its expansion plans in the US and Canadian markets through the recent acquisition of all the assets of Nevada-based Strainz and Colorado-based Bronnor.

“The Strainz acquisition means merging of two extremely well aligned companies, and it brings in the Bronnor facility that is a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art GMP-level manufacturing facility that also aligns it with another set with 700 dispensaries of distribution in Colorado,” Mann said.

The cannabis market is rapidly changing and as demand grows, INDVR Brands already has the capacity to eventually manufacture and distribute products for areas and populations much larger than they’re currently made for.

“We’re seeing the scheduling of cannabis at the US federal level. And at that point, there will be a path forward whereby a facility such as the Bronnor facility will give us an ability to distribute and produce for the entire western half of the United States,” Mann continued.

“And that’s, I think, what it was originally built for. That’s what we saw as rationale with respect to where the merger was going, how do we future-proof ourselves?”

Watch the full interview with INDVR Brands (CSE:IDVR,OTC:AOF) CEO Joshua Mann above.

