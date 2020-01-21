First Responder Technologies CEO Robert Delamar: Wi-Fi Technology Enabling Cost-effective Security Solutions

First Responder Technologies CEO Robert Delamar explains how his company’s perimeter security solution uses Wi-Fi technology for cost-effective, life-saving weapons detection.









First Responder Technologies (CSE:WPN) CEO Robert Delamar spoke with the Investing News Network (INN) about the growing global interest in his company’s Wi-Fi-based perimeter security technology.

First Responder is developing technologies to detect and deter public attacks involving concealed weapons, including mass shootings and terrorist events. In early 2019, First Responder secured an exclusive global license from Rutgers University to further develop a Wi-Fi-based perimeter security solution to better provide early weapons detection capabilities. In 2020, the company is working to bring that technology to market along with a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

First Responder recently demonstrated an initial proof of concept for its Wi-Fi-based detection technology at two homeland security and public safety tradeshows and conferences: the Milipol in Paris, France, and the International Security Exposition in London, UK.

Below is a transcript of our interview with First Responder CEO Robert Delamar. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: Please provide our investor audience with an overview of First Responder Technologies.

First Responder CEO Robert Delamar: First Responder Technologies is developing a concealed weapons detection system that uses Wi-Fi to detect weapons. The company was founded in 2017, and in 2019 we completed the licensing to develop a Wi-Fi-based concealed weapons detection system from Rutgers University located in New Jersey in the United States. This system was the subject of a peer-reviewed study that received a best paper award at the 2018 IEEE Conference on Communications and Network Security.

Upon completion of that license, the company hired a management team to focus on the development of a Wi-Fi-based early warning perimeter security system. The system allows for the early detection of a concealed weapon on a terrorist or mass shooter before the assailant can reach a public venue and commit harm to the people attending that venue. Global terrorism and mass shootings are on the rise. Unfortunately, the trend seems like it’s going to continue. That’s why we are working to develop better weapons detection technology that can respond to these threats by making public spaces secure and potentially saving lives.

Our system can be complementary to other security systems such as surveillance systems or command control systems that allow for automatic lockdowns. Providing that early warning or the first layer of defense is actually a military and public security concept that involves securing the perimeter of a protected space.

INN: How are Wi-Fi-based detection systems different from current scanning technologies?

RD: Wi-Fi technology uses an unlicensed spectrum and more affordable existing chips and antennas, all of which give us the ability to deploy faster than competitive systems. This makes our solution a better option for mass deployment to protect soft targets.

Our system is in many ways complementary to existing or even competitive systems that utilize other portions of the electromagnetic spectrum to detect weapons. Some of the competitive systems are very sensitive, which makes them good at detecting many sources of harm, down to small knives. Those systems are generally expensive and so are best suited for places like airports where there is no room for false positives.

However, we are limiting our detection to the very worst harms such as guns and larger knives. The goal is to have a cost-effective and widely-deployable system that can detect the very worst harms before a mass shooter or a terrorist is able to enter into a place of worship, a theater, a sports stadium or a shopping center. In many cases, these soft targets are not protected by security or detection systems at all. We’re bringing that price point down by using common Wi-Fi as the detection technology to better secure those public spaces where people are vulnerable. We want the ability to stop the entry of the assailant into that building and that requires a detection system that’s cost-effective and usually deployed on the perimeter of a property so that you can provide an early enough warning to save lives.

INN: You’ve been on the road recently. How was First Responder received at Milipol Paris and the International Security Expo?

RD: At the International Security Expo (ISE), we were able to demonstrate a desktop proof of concept of the Wi-Fi weapons detection technology we’re developing. Our demonstration was well received by the market. We had more than 200 personal inquiries at the Milipol and ISE shows from potentially every continent except for Antarctica. Those inquiries came from a variety of sources, including government level agencies tasked with public safety, systems integrators and telecoms providers. All were interested in providing an affordable and effective solution for the detection of the weapons causing the most egregious harm to the public today, such as long guns and knives. Because we have a product that fills that niche, we were very well received. We have followed up on those inquiries and we are building relationships with the various parties that have made those inquiries.

INN: How has the listing on the CSE improved First Responder’s operations moving forward?

RD: We hope it will allow us to access global capital. We are a development company working to take our product to the marketplace. The purpose of going public was to secure funds to complete the development of our Wi-Fi-based perimeter security detection system over the next 24 months. It is our hope that the CSE will allow us to access further growth capital to enable us to complete that goal.

