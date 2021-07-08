Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd: Advancing a Potential Multimillion Ounce Gold System

“We’re just a step or two towards turning this project into a discovery that we hope will deliver a multimillion ounce gold system,” said Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd.









Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG) released the final assay results for the remaining 30 of the 35 reverse-circulation holes drilled in 2021 at its Reliance gold property near Gold Bridge, BC, in the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold camp.

According to Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd, the results were very significant, with channel samples around 4.8 grams per ton over 24 meters. The company also identified golden bedrock over about 1.2 kilometers of strike and is getting intersections similar to the Diplomat zone with 16.4 grams over 4.6 meters.

“We’ve got a system here that’s demonstrating a good strike open to expansion. Now we’re transitioning, as we get deeper into the sulfide portion of the system, into a diamond drilling program, which we hope to start in July,” Boyd said.

According to Boyd, the Reliance gold project is in a great camp that's sitting in a cloud of very strong alteration over a good trend with the potential to deliver a major system.

According to Boyd, the Reliance gold project is in a great camp that’s sitting in a cloud of very strong alteration over a good trend with the potential to deliver a major system.

“If you have a high incidence of high ground meter product, drill section statistically, it indicates potential. We’re just a step or two towards turning this project into a discovery that we hope will deliver a multimillion ounce gold system,” added Boyd.

Watch the full interview with Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd above.

