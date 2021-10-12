Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman: Our Ability to Produce Profitably Is Second to None

Ayurcann has received its first purchase order from National Cannabis Distribution, a leading wholesaler in Saskatchewan. The deal paves the way for the company to play along the cannabis recreational side.









“We’ve always been in a position where we underpromise and overdeliver, we have done that from day one,” said Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) CEO Igal Sudman.

“The brands and companies that we signed with bring value to the Canadian cannabis industry and the space. We’re working with Iraq, a marketplace on the medicinal side, but the majority of the industry is playing in the recreational side. And having the ability to sell into the recreational space is very important to us. Going into Saskatchewan is the first step in that direction.”

The initial purchase order is for four 1 gram Fuego-branded vape products: Fuego Citrus Vibe, Fuego Cherry Blossom OG, Fuego Simply Grape and Fuego Wedding Crasher, and two 30 milliliter oil-based Vida-branded tincture products: Vida Max and Vida Balanced.

The Saskatchewan deal allows Ayurcann to go back into the market from a more strategic view of having the right partners and the right network to come on board, and go for the ride moving forward.

“Everything that we do is making sure that the valuation is moving upwards. I think that there is a good opportunity right now with these valuations. Our ability to produce at the profitability level is second to none.”

Watch the full interview of Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman above.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.