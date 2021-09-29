Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that they have received their first purchase order from National Cannabis Distribution a leading wholesaler in Saskatchewan.Ayurcann is creating broadly appealing and value-based products for the recreational market in …

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann“) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that they have received their first purchase order from National Cannabis Distribution (“NCD”), a leading wholesaler in Saskatchewan.

Ayurcann is creating broadly appealing and value-based products for the recreational market in Canada. Product quality, experience and value is foremost in our offerings. Consumers are making decisions based on value in the vape and bottled oil products and Ayurcann and its brands are excelling in fulfilling those needs.

The initial purchase order for the (4) 1-gram Fuego branded vape products: Fuego Citrus Vibe, Fuego Cherry Blossom OG, Fuego Simply Grape, Fuego Wedding Crasher

and (2) 30ml oil based Vida branded tincture products: Vida Max & Vida Balanced.

Fuego branded vapes and Vida branded tinctures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3729/97986_940635e94475087b_002full.jpg

“We are excited that consumers in Saskatchewan will finally be able to enjoy our premium quality vape and tincture products,” stated Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann. “There is a market demand for high-quality cannabis derived products, and we are confident that both Fuego vape products and Vida tincture products will meet this consumer need.”

Fuego branded vapes and Vida branded tinctures are expected to be available in Saskatchewan in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322

Email: infol@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

About National Cannabis Distribution Inc.:

National Cannabis Distribution Inc. (NCD) is a division of Kiaro Holding Corp. and is a leading wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD claims over two-thirds of the market share in Saskatchewan and continues to build a solid portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan. With multiple exclusive distribution partnerships in Saskatchewan and strategic feature planning, NCD has positioned itself as a leader within the cannabis supply community.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97986