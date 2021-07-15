American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau envisions the company’s flagship 7,574 acre Golden Gate property to be the next big world-class discovery.









American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE) CEO Anthony Moreau envisions the company’s flagship 7,574 acre Golden Gate property to be the next big world-class discovery after the completion of a controlled source audio magnetotelluric (CSAMT) survey and the discovery of Carlin-type drill targets.

“We’re probably in the best real estate in the entire Cortez trend, which is one of the richest trends in the world. We saw Carlin-type lower plate rocks, which are a lot closer to the surface than we thought. It’s cheaper to mine. We’re very happy about it. We’re excited to drill,” said Moreau.

In June 2021, American Eagle Gold completed a purchase agreement for the adjacent Garden Gate Pass in the Cortez mining district in Nevada, US. Garden Gate expands the company’s flagship Golden Trend property from 2,225 acres to 7,574 acres, now known as the Golden Gate project.

According to Moreau, the expanded Golden Gate project allows the company to cover the southern extension of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Nevada Gold Mines, which increases the property’s potential to hold a world-class mineral deposit.

“There is a huge opportunity at Golden Gate. I believe it is the next big world-class discovery in this area,” Moreau shared.

Watch the full interview of American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE) CEO Anthony Moreau above.

Request an Investor Kit: American Eagle Gold

This interview is sponsored by American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by American Eagle Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. American Eagle Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with American Eagle Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.