Canada Carbon Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canada Carbon Inc. announces that it intends to convene an annual and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 after failing to hold an annual meeting since January 31, 2024, pursuant to Section 4.1 of Policy 3.2 of the TSX Venture Exchange. Canada Carbon INC. “Ellerton Castor”Chief Executive Officer and DirectorContact InformationE-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com P: 407-1212 FORWARD ...

CCB:CC