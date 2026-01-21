California K-12 Schools Now Eligible for neffyinSchools Program, Offering Needle-Free Epinephrine at No Cost for Emergency Use

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today that California, the state where ARS Pharma is headquartered, is now eligible for its neffyinSchools program. Type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can happen quickly and be caused by foods, ...

SBTX