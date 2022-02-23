Copper Investing News

C3 Metals Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date. High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment ...

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date.

High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment zone defined at eastern Montaña de Cobre Zone. Results include:

Hole JAS2700-09

  • 32.4m @ 3.75% Cu, 0.80 g/t Aufrom 84.0m

including 20.1m @ 5.83% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au from 96.3m

including 4.9m @ 16.5% Cu from 111.5m

Hole JAS2700-10

  • 15.1m @ 2.02% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au from 89.3m

Including 2.8m @ 10.29% Cu from 100.1m

The Company is also pleased to report that the recently arrived larger rig is currently drilling the first of several deeper holes targeting potential stacked skarns and underlying porphyry copper-gold deposits at the Montaña de Cobre Zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_001.jpg

Figure 1: Large rig setup on JAS3000 to test the porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold potential at the Montaña de Cobre Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_001full.jpg

Montaña de Cobre Copper-Gold Skarn Highlights

  • Oxide domain defined by a total of 98 historic and recent drill holes
  • Mineralized strike length is approximately 450m with a lateral extent up to 650m
  • High-grade copper-gold mineralization over true thickness ranges of typically 75m to 150m
  • A copper-rich enrichment blanket is well developed proximal to the marble front
  • Strong epithermal gold overprint

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_002.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section JAS2700 (50m window) showing enrichment blanket in the high grade domain

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_002full.jpg

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals commented,

"These most recent results from shallow drilling at the Montaña de Cobre Zone are impressive by any measure. To see such high copper grades over wide intervals so close to surface on the first of multiple targets to be evaluated, highlights the potential of the Jasperoide project. Our Phase 1 program successfully demonstrated that the copper-gold oxide mineralization has both the scale and grade to represent a potential stand-alone development opportunity. The Montaña de Cobre Zone remains open down dip to the west on some sections and further drilling will be required to fully define the mineralization in this area. The results of our current deeper drilling and surface work currently underway on several new targets will in part set priorities and timing for this additional drilling. Samples of the various types of mineralization present are currently being analysed and results will be used to evaluate mining and processing options for Montaña de Cobre."

Current Drilling

An initial 5,000 meters of drilling is in progress to assess the potential for stacked skarns and porphyries at deeper levels of the mineralized systems at the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde Zones. Drill hole targeting is based in part on data collected from a Hybrid-CSAMT geophysical survey that identified two sub-vertical resistive features which are interpreted to be coincident with the district-scale Constancia and Benoni Faults. The Hybrid-CSAMT model indicates that feeder structures to the Montaña de Cobre Zone copper-gold mineralization are connected to a large resistive feature/body at depth, interpreted as a concealed porphyry. Figure 3 below shows the position of three planned drill holes relative to the Montaña de Cobre Zone deposit and airborne magnetic data.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_003.jpg

Figure 3: Map Showing Drill Collar Locations over Airborne Magnetics

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_003full.jpg

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals further commented,

"Jasperoide is located in a district of large scale mineralized systems where numerous major and mid-tier companies are actively mining, exploring and acquiring new ground. Our initial drilling has been limited to the permitted area inherited when the Project was acquired. Since acquisition, we have identified several outstanding additional targets, and applications to drill beyond the current permit boundaries are in process. Furthermore, the Company has been expanding its property footprint and an update on this activity will be provided in due course. We are in the early stages of exploration on an extensively mineralized system, in a highly prospective area surrounded by two of the world's largest copper deposits. The discovery process at Jasperoide, especially the deeper drilling now in progress, will continue to evolve in the coming months."

Montaña de Cobre Zone Drilling Details

Recent drilling at the Montaña de Cobre Zone continues to define a shallow dipping, oxide copper-gold domain that is laterally extensive for up to 650 metres and has a strike length of more than 450 metres. The mineralized skarn system at the Montaña de Cobre Zone remains open to the north, west and down-dip, with significant potential for stacked skarns and porphyry style mineralization at depth and along strike.

Assays for drill holes JAS2700-09, 10 and 11 intersected thick zones (50m to +100m) of skarn altered carbonate rocks of the Ferrobamba Formation with secondary copper species (chrysocolla, malachite, azurite) and locally primary sulphides (pyrite ± chalcopyrite). Drill hole JAS2700-09 successfully confirmed extensions to the bonaza grade copper mineralization intersected 60m to the west in JAS2700-07, which intersected 43.45m @ 2.21% Cu and 0.49 g/t Au from 85.85m and included 15.0m @ 5.44% Cu and 0.39 g/t Au from 113.5m (Press release dated September 8, 2021). Drill hole JAS2700-09 continued to define a well developed enrichment zone proximal to the marble front (Figure 4). JAS2700-09 returned 20.1m @ 5.83% Cu and 0.87 g/t Au from 96.3m including 4.9m @ 16.5% from 111.5m.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_004.jpg

Figure 4.1: JAS2700-09 (115.0m) sample interval 111.5 - 116.4 (4.9m) assayed 16.5% Cu in strongly oxidized magnetite-garnet skarn.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4.1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_005.jpg

Figure 4.2: JAS2700-11 (39.6m) showing oxidized magnetite skarn, with a banded texture.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4.2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/114504_7fe6e533049ddb05_005full.jpg

Two holes were completed at southern Montaña de Cobre Zone on section line JAS2500, collared 100m southeast of section line JAS2600. JAS2500-01 and 02 intersected narrow widths of strongly oxidized garnet-diopside and magnetite skarn that returned low grade copper-gold mineralization (Table 1). Exploration data for the Montaña de Cobre Zone is being evaluated in order to define targets for additional drilling.

Table 1. Significant drilled intercepts at the Montaña de Cobre Zone

HoleFromToLengthCu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Mineralization Style
JAS2500-0135.9046.9011.000.400.230.81Skarn
JAS2500-02No Significant Assays
JAS2700-092.0077.9075.900.230.280.84Skarn
JAS2700-0984.00116.4032.403.750.802.56Skarn
Includes96.30116.4020.105.830.873.48Skarn
JAS2700-102.0011.009.000.220.232.66Skarn
JAS2700-1015.1027.7012.600.250.340.69Skarn
JAS2700-1046.0068.5022.500.260.190.72Skarn
JAS2700-1089.30104.4015.102.020.370.46Skarn
Includes100.10102.902.8010.290.031.13Skarn
JAS2700-112.1026.5024.400.240.132.74Skarn
JAS2700-1136.5041.104.600.500.131.01Skarn
JAS2700-1148.1069.2021.100.180.300.31Skarn

 Notes:

  1. Significant intercepts reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.15% Cu and 0.10g/t Au, with
  2. Copper is uncut.
  3. True width of down-hole intersections reported are estimated to be approximately 60-90% of the down-hole lengths.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 572 2512
arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114504

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 MetalsTSXV:CCCMCopper Investing
CCCM:CA
C3 Metals

C3 Metals

Overview

Copper is now referred to as “the new oil” and the “metal of the future” because its durability, recyclability and superior conductivity make it a valuable resource as the world transitions towards sustainability. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to a more sustainable future and copper is a major component in the production and use of green mobility. In the US alone, 7 million EVs will be required by 2025. As the world travels the road to sustainable energy, the demand for copper increases.

Copper prices surged in late 2020, which reached US$6,800 per MT, the best rate since June 2018. The trend has continued into 2021, with prices rising 11 percent in Q1, in line with commodities surging across the board.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM,OTCQB: CUAUF) is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. This project is located just 50km from notable copper-gold deposits like Las Bambas (1.2 BT at 0.61 percent Cu), Constancia (534 MT at 0.31 percent Cu) and Haquira (569 MT at 0.56 Cu). Additionally, past exploration results have revealed that high-grade mineralization exists at the surface, containing 14g/t gold and 18.5 percent copper in rock chips.

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has already provided good news for the company. According to a May 2021 press release, “Results from seven holes on the first drill section intersected broad zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within a larger low-moderate grade envelope. The drill program will now proceed to its planned 10,000m looking to expand the near-surface copper-gold footprint.”

Another advantage of the Jasperoide project is the fact that the initial infrastructure is already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production. In addition to Jasperoide, the company has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

C3 Metals also operates in Jamaica, a country that is recognized as a diverse mining region that boasts unique mineralogy. Historically, Jamaica was best known as a producer of bauxite, but more recently, has seen the discovery of gold and copper porphyry occurrences. C3 Metals’ early entry into Jamaica means it should benefit from first-mover advantage and be best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

One of the company’s two BC copper – gold projects is under JV to Tocvan Ventures (TOC:CSE) who has the ability to earn 80% by spending on exploration and issuing shares. The other project in BC – Mackenzie – is currently available for option or sale.

C3 Metals’ management team has a proven track record of returning value to shareholders. Management brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management, providing the needed industry expertise to oversee complex mining projects.

C3 Metals’ Company Highlights

  • C3 Metals is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s flagship project is the acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru.
  • Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.
  • The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.
  • CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.
  • C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.
  • C3 acquired 100 percent of Hochschild Mining PLC’s interest in the Company’s flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project1, Peru held by Compañia Minera Ares S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild (the “Acquisition”).

C3 Metals’ Key Projects

Jasperoide Project

C3’s flagship project is the 57 square kilometer Jasperoide project located in Southern Peru.

Considerable upside potential at Jasperoide lies in the interpreted “STACKED” skarn system with well-developed mineralogic zonation which shows garnet, diopside skarn and magnetite skarn. There is a drill-defined near-surface oxide copper zone, deeper porphyry-style mineralization and intermediate sulphidation vein overprinting. Given the large volume of skarn mineralization seen at Jasperoide, the potential for a very large copper-gold deposit similar in scale to neighboring mines is very high.

Access is by primary and secondary roads from the regional capital of Cusco. The average elevation at the Jasperoide site is 4,300m, located on a gently rolling plateau. Previous exploration has identified copper and gold mineralization in a magnetite skarn with a classic hydrothermal alteration signature of an underlying copper porphyry system.

Mineral Exploration Licenses in Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. controls 100 percent of five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

Excellent potential at BGP (Bella’s Gate Project) exists for economically viable copper-gold deposits, with porphyry, epithermal, skarn, oxide and copper gold (IOCG) type targets.

The company has identified seven porphyry systems at the Bellas Gate Project where recent drilling has discovered a new zone with the initial drill hole intersecting 339m of 0.34 percent CuEq, including 10m of 1.79 percent CuEq.

New mineral exploration and development is welcome and encouraged by the Jamaican Government. The country has a long history of mining, beginning with the Spanish in the 16th Century, continuing with the British in the 19th Century, and today the modern bauxite industry is still thriving.

Mineral extraction in Jamaica is a very large contributor to the country’s GDP. British-based law, Canadian banking institutions, good infrastructure, and ready access to deep water shipping ports all contribute to a beneficial mining environment.

C3 Metals’ Management Team

Kevin Tomlinson – President & CEO

Kevin Tomlinson is a Canadian/Australian Structural Geologist and Investment Banker with over 35 years of experience in the exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally, and particularly in the North American, Australasian and European capital markets. Kevin’s diverse career commenced with 15 years in technical and senior exploration management roles predominantly at Plutonic Resources followed by several years as the Managing Director and CEO of ASX listed junior Austminex, and as Head of Research for Hartleys stockbroking in Australia.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been an effective Resources Investment Banker, M&A advisor and Company Director for some of the most successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin Plc, Orbis Gold, Medusa Mining, Cardinal Resources and Bellevue Gold.

John McNeice, CA, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

John McNeice is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered in Ontario, Canada. Mr. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies. Presently Mr. McNeice is also CFO of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: AUU) and Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-V: NGC) where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management.

From September 2005 to May 2007, Mr. McNeice was Chief Financial Officer of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE), a uranium exploration and development company. He was a key member of the management team completing the initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During Mr. McNeice’s tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several secondary financings which funded the development and eventual production of uranium at the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming, USA.

Stephen Hughes – VP Exploration

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years of technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems has led to the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve’s experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups and 14 years as Exploration Manager – Indonesia for Oxiana Limited and VP – Exploration for Tigers Realm/Asiamet Resources where his roles have focused on managing the acquisition, exploration and development of Company making Cu-Au opportunities.

Recent successes include the acquisition and development of the Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposit, as well as the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which are currently being advanced through resource delineation and/or feasibility studies.

Alec Rowlands – VP Investor Relations

Mr. Rowlands has over 25 years of experience in mining finance. He is the former managing director of First Marathon Securities (London) and former Head of Sales for Gordon Capital (NYC). Since 1999, Mr. Rowlands has held several senior finance positions, including with Yorkton Securities, Westwind Partners, Jennings Capital and PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd.

Mr. Rowlands has been an active investor and founding shareholder in several mining ventures, notably Auryx Gold, which was acquired by B2Gold for its Otjikoto project in Namibia in 2011. He is currently Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Cardinal Resources Inc. (TSX: CDV).

Jeffrey Ackert, BSc. – VP Business Development

Mr. Ackert began his career as a regional geologist with St. Joe Minerals, Bond Gold Canada and LAC Minerals in the 1980s. In 1990 he became a mine geologist at LAC Minerals’ Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corp after 1994) where he specialized in production and exploration. In 1996 he was appointed VP Exploration for Orezone Resources Inc. focusing on West Africa and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005.

During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane, Sega and Bondigui in Burkina Faso. Since 2007, Mr. Ackert has been the sole principal of JSA International Geoconsulting and since early 2008 a Director of Advance Gold Corp.

Chris Irwin, B.A., LL.B – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Irwin is a principal of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Corporate and Securities Law. Between 2004 and 2006, he was associated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. From 1998 to 2004, he was associated initially with Boyle & Company and subsequently with Power Budd LLP. Presently Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies. Mr. Irwin was Corporate Secretary for Kinbauri Gold Corp. from 2004-2009.

Mr. Irwin received his Bachelor of Arts from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1990 and his Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 1994. He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Buys Back Remaining Royalty on Two Jamaican Properties

C3 Metals Buys Back Remaining Royalty on Two Jamaican Properties

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release of August 16, 2021, the Company has purchased back the remaining 0.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Main Ridge and Hungry Gully properties located in Jamaica. Consideration for the NSR purchase is US$25,000 payable to Rodinia Resources Pty Ltd.

Kevin Tomlinson, C3 Metals' CEO, stated, "As we move forward with our near-term drill program in Jamaica, we are pleased to have removed the remaining royalties from our Main Ridge and Hungry Gully copper-gold properties."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

Testing High Potential Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Skarn Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target delineated from recently acquired geophysical data coupled with 2021 drill results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration program at the Company's Jasperoide Project is well underway with a larger drill rig expected on site early February to replace a smaller capacity rig. A Hybrid Controlled Source Audio-Magnetotelluric ("Hybrid CSAMT") survey test was completed over the Montaña de Cobre and the Cresta Verde zones, which has identified probable feeder structures linked to a potential causative copper-gold porphyry system at depth. The larger drill rig has the depth capacity to test these targets. The existing rig will continue drilling on the Montaña de Cobre zone to further extend and evaluate the oxide copper-gold deposit delineated to date until it is changed out.

Survey highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: https:us02web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_VlXZp4TGSZmyrSkg_eIM2g

Significant drill results are listed below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

South African Mining Veteran Riaan Vermeulen Appointed as Kamoa Copper's New Managing Director

Kamoa Copper continues to bolster senior leadership team with appointment of Zhang "Frank" Xingxun as Executive Director

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President, Marna Cloete, announced today that Riaan Vermeulen has been appointed as Kamoa Copper's new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

The motion also indicated that the DOI has requested that the lawsuits filed against the DOI by a coalition of national and Alaska environmental non-government organizations be suspended. The lawsuits had been filed in response to the United States Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") issuance of the Joint Record of Decision ("JROD"), that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for AIDEA and the AAP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Mined rock typically contains less than 1 percent copper. That means to become a market-ready copper product, it must undergo a variety of physical and chemical processing steps.

After copper metal is mined by a company, the first major step in copper refining is concentration. This crucial process, which is generally conducted at or very near mine locations to save on transportation costs, involves grinding mined ore to roughly separate copper from waste rock.

The copper is concentrated further by slurrying the ground ore with water and chemical reagents. In this process, air is blown through the mixture, and the copper floats to the top. The copper is then removed with a skimmer. At the end of this step, copper ore concentrate levels are typically between 24 and 40 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×