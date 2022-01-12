Gaming Investing News
An earning business game, Business Age of Empires (BAoE) is a "Play to earn'' game built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform will exhibit its ability to provide stakeholders the opportunity to play games and conduct business at the same time at the upcoming IDO Event on January 14, 2022 .

Starting with a 2D game, the players will advance to a 3D game with a multi-layered encounter. Developers of BAoE will additionally continue to deliver smaller than expected games, and a definitive objective of Business Age of Empires is to make Metaverse, a cross-stage virtual universe to enhance the gaming experience.

The game also offers competitive advantages of a long-term vision and a clear roadmap - 20% of the profit from the game will be divided among investors. The investors not only can gain profit from the game but also can gain more tokens after releasing the game successfully.

"The center groups are composed of partners who have cooperated on programming framework and blockchain stages for more than 10 years. We understand the significance of money in Crypto technology. In contrast to other initiatives, which may be technologically powerful but suffer from a lack of financial expertise, token inflation is an issue. With the game's shareholders having achieved numerous successes in other ventures, it contributes to our game development that will provide an experience of 'playing and earning' to our players," said Hagi Vo , CEO and co-creator of BAoE.

In BAoE, players will embody cyborgs, embark on an adventure to uncover the treasures and learn more about mankind's once-famous civilizations. With two modes for players, single and player-versus-player (PvP), it features basic yet appealing gameplay appropriate for all ages, and the game also demands creative thinking to discover a variety of priceless gems. In single mode, players can use the "quickplay mechanism" or direct the Cyborg's movement to mine for tokens. To boost competitiveness in the game, players can utilise the PvP to enable cyborg battles to maximize earnings.

Enveloped in the rapid growth of Blockchain technology as well as the NFT coding trend, it is quickly entering the conventional gaming industry with a big number of Crypto believers.In addition, BaoE will be organising other events and launching new features such as a marketplace, and testnet and mainnet games ahead of the Lunar New Year and Tet celebrations.

The upward trajectory of BAoE

The creators of BAoE are committed to making significant advancements in the project's development as well as the day-by-day completion of the full Ecosystem established by the developers. It has effectively raised a sum of $500,000 on the seed round and sold out within two days. Up until now, the game has been backed by international ventures with diverse backgrounds such as Grooo International, Meta Ultra Holdings and D.H Inc. These partners have brought transformation along with trends including metaverse and blockchain.

"Our partners noticed the potential of BaoE that is led by an experienced team, driving them to place interest with us. At the same time, players are astonished by the manners in which the game was worked as well as the colossal advantages it provides. We can confidently say that BAoE is not only a common game, but instead a stage from which users can both engage and procure benefits," Vo added.

Moreover, with the encryption of in-game objects using blockchain technology, NFT games are revolutionizing the industry. BAoE aims to create a new generation game idea combining blockchain and an NFT-based gaming world by building a sustainable community to develop mindsets and skills.

