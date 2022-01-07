Gaming Investing News
Bella Poarch, a music star, social media queen and a passionate gamer, chats with Gravity, the company behind the classic MMORPG game Ragnarok Online, as the ambassador for their hit new mobile game Ragnarok Origin . In the interview with CM Wraith, Bella expresses her longtime love for Ragnarok, mentioning that she and Ragnarok go way back. "I was a collector of Ragnarok cards when I was a kid," Poarch said. "I was ...

- Bella Poarch, a music star, social media queen and a passionate gamer, chats with Gravity, the company behind the classic MMORPG game Ragnarok Online, as the ambassador for their hit new mobile game Ragnarok Origin .

In the interview with CM Wraith, Bella expresses her longtime love for Ragnarok, mentioning that she and Ragnarok go way back. "I was a collector of Ragnarok cards when I was a kid," Poarch said. "I was happy that Ragnarok reached out!"

On the question of what Bella likes the most about Ragnarok Origin , she mentions various features such as character customization, the vast array of outfits, and most importantly, the selfie mode. "I have to take pictures of the special moments in the game, and that was actually my favorite part."

During the interview, Bella expresses her strong passion for music, explaining her desire to shed light on important topics and how the process is very personal for her. "A lot of people listen to music all the time every day, and I want people that struggle with certain things to know that they're not alone."

In addition, Bella notes that games have helped her deal with anxiety. "Games have been helping me since I was a kid." Poarch said. "It's a good way to just get your mind off and have fun with friends or maybe just play by yourself."

Ever since November, Bella has posted several Ragnarok Origin contents such as cosplay videos and other entertaining posts on Instagram Stories and TikTok.

To watch the full interview, click here .

You can play Ragnarok Origin now by downloading the game on iOS or Android in the USA and Canada . To learn more about Ragnarok Origin visit the official site or follow the game on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Gravity co., Ltd.:

Founded in April 2000 , Gravity is a global game company and the only Korean game company listed on NASDAQ directly. As of June 30, 2021 , Gravity's signature IP, Ragnarok IP, has exceeded 120 million in global cumulative accounts. In addition, it was selected as the 2nd most loved Korean game in overseas for 3 consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trend 2021).

Currently, Gravity has subsidiaries consisting of Gravity NEO CYON (Korea), Gravity Communications ( Taiwan ), Gravity Game Link ( Indonesia ), Gravity Interactive ( USA ), Gravity Game Arise ( Japan ), Gravity Game Tech ( Thailand ), Gravity Game Hub( Singapore ), leading to a strong global network. Together with its branches, Gravity is expanding its recognition and influence worldwide by expanding its service with Ragnarok Online IP related games as well as other games of various genres and platforms. In addition to various Ragnarok goods, it is accelerating Ragnarok content businesses, such as advancing into animation, IPTV, and webtoon fields, as well as conducting various brand collaborations.

About Bella Poarch :

Bella Poarch is a Filipino-American singer and songwriter who served in the military as a teenager and has been quickly rising since breaking out on TikTok last year. She currently has TikTok's most liked video of all time, is the #3 most-followed creator on the platform and the #1 Asian-American influencer in the world with 85 million followers.

In May, Poarch released her first single "Build A Bitch"  to resounding commercial and critical acclaim. Upon its release, the music video for the song hit #1 on the Global and U.S. YouTube video charts, marking the biggest debut ever for a new artist with over 75 million views and more than 329 million to date.

Media Contact

Liana Murphy
Vicarious PR
Liana@VicariousPR.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bella-poarch-exclusive-interview-with-gravity-as-ragnarok-origin-ambassador-301456176.html

SOURCE Gravity

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FaZe Clan

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPMU, BRPM, BRPMW) ("BRPM"), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of BRPM in connection with the proposed business combination with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe"), a leading digital content platform.

Upon the consummation of the proposed business combination, BRPM will change its name to "FaZe Holdings Inc." The combined company's common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "FAZE".

Keep reading... Show less
Gaming Trends 2021: Pandemic Continues to Impact Market

Gaming Trends 2021: Pandemic Continues to Impact Market

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a hold on the activities consumers can get away with, gaming has seen another significant growth period in 2021, showing how far the industry has come.

After a monumental 2020 period, gaming investments in 2021 didn’t offer the same kind of returns — but that was a tall order for the market. Instead, the industry has seen steady steps for spending and hardware purchasing.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a closer look at the events of note from 2021 and how those impacted the market overall.

Keep reading... Show less

SunSpear Games Receives Epic MegaGrant for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, is proud to announce that the company has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. As SunSpear completes the alpha phase release for its next-generation battle strategy game entitled, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre, it will feature two full factions, numerous Immortals, CO-OP and Auto-Battler modes, as well as many new functions leveraging the power and capabilities of Epic's Unreal Engine.

Keep reading... Show less

Haste Arcade Will Be Exhibiting a New Way to "Play to Earn" with Instant Leaderboard Payouts at CES 2022

Blockchain and gaming start-up Haste will be exhibiting the Haste Arcade at CES 2022. The recently funded startup will be part of the Bitcoin SV booth at the world's leading technology conference and will be displaying its revolutionary Instant Leaderboard Payout (ILP) technology.

Says co-founder Keith LaForce , "We were extremely excited when Coingeek and the Bitcoin Association invited us to be a part of the BSV booth. CES is the best tech conference in the world, and we can't wait to introduce Instant Leaderboard Payouts to the mainstream."

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Renews Partnership with Take-Two's NBA 2K League

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") and their EEG Labs brand is proud to announce a renewal of their partnership with Take-Two's NBA 2K League. Work is already in progress on the current season's Combine and Draft.

Having partnered with the NBA since the inception of the League, the Company continues to deploy state-of-the-art talent analytics and scouting technologies to determine the best of the best for one of the world's most preeminent professional esports leagues.

Keep reading... Show less

Pixelworks Display Technology Powers iQOO 9 Series to Deliver Unmatched Visual Quality Advantage for Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the recently launched iQOO 9 series smartphones incorporate the Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor to strengthen the competence of users in the game battlefield. With upgraded technology and an optimized configuration bolstered by Pixelworks technology, the iQOO 9 series is expected to set a new benchmark for high-performance smartphones and mobile gaming.

The iQOO 9 series line-up includes the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro flagships. The new iQOO 9 model features a  6.78 inch flat flexible AMOLED screen with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The iQOO 9 Pro flagship features a 6.78 inch curved flexible AMOLED screen with an LTPO controller 2.0 capable of 1-120Hz variable frame rate adjustment and maximum resolution of 1400 x 3200 pixels. The two models are both built on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and powered by Pixelworks advanced visual processing technology, which serves as the foundation for mobile devices to run mobile games with higher frame rate, lower power consumption, and longer battery life. The iQOO 9 series has already been recognized by King Premier League (KPL, which is a competition dedicated to the Chinese game Kings of Glory) for its powerful performance before the launch and is now the official smartphone partner of KPL competitions.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×