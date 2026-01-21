Bausch Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 18, 2026

Bausch Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 18, 2026
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:         Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Time:         5:00 p.m. U.S. EST
Webcast:   http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

BHC-FINANCIAL

Investor Contact:
Garen Sarafian
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:
Katie Savastano
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

 

