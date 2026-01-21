Bausch Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 18, 2026

Bausch Health Companies Inc. will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EST to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call. Conference ...

BHC:CC