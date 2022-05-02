Highlights: Drill holes AK22-023 and AK22-032 returned 3 of the 4 strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO Both drill holes have extended uranium mineralization 100 m to the southeast, increasing the overall strike length of continuous mineralization to greater than 350 m . ACKIO remains open and prospective to the southeast AK22-032: 1,730 cps over 11.1 m at 194.55 m AK22-023: 1,015 cps over 15.9 m ...

CCO:CA,CCJ