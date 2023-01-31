Azincourt Energy Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Financing

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it has increased the previously announced non-brokered private placement from $500,000 to $575,000.

The Company now proposes to issue up to 9,583,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $575,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 10, 2023, or such later date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at: www.azincourtenergy.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance its primary business objective of continuing exploration and development of the East Preston Project and for general working capital purposes.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman" Alex Klenman,

President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman,

President & CEO

Tel: 604-638-8063

info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.

1430 - 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

www.azincourtenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the successful closing of the Offering and anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109196

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75313

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aura Energy

Transformational Agreements Finalised In Mauritania For Tiris Project

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA) is pleased to announce the Mauritanian Government’s approval and execution of the mining conventions providing tenure security and fiscal certainty for an initial 30-year period, and the Shareholder’s Agreement with ANARPAM in relation to the Tiris Project in Mauritania.

NexGen Announces Appointment of Ivan Mullany to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan Mullany to the Company's Board of Directors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf NexGen Energy's Executive and Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Mr. Ivan Mullany .  Mr. Mullany has extensive knowledge and experience in the successful execution of global mining project construction and operational excellence.  Mr. Mullany is joining an experienced team dedicated to the responsible development of the Rook I Project that will create significant generational benefits to Saskatchewan and Canada , while playing a leading role globally in the delivery of clean energy fuel. Mr Mullany's skills and experience are an excellent complement to the Board and timely, as Rook I advances into Detailed Engineering in 2023.

Ivan Mullany

Mr. Mullany, BSc, Majoring in Extractive Metallurgy, CIMM, FAusIMM, has over 35 years in mining project management with broad international experiences.  Most recently, with Newmont Corporation and its predecessor Goldcorp Inc. on the Senior Leadership Team, he led numerous major projects, collectively in excess of $18 Billion , during the engineering study, construction and execution stages.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.  The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nexgenenergy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nexgenenergy.ca
http://www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-appointment-of-ivan-mullany-to-its-board-of-directors-301734183.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c3967.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 31 December 2022

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three months ended 31 December 2022.

Aura Energy

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2022

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) a company focused on the fast-tracked development of its Tiris Project in Mauritania (“Tiris” or the “Tiris Project”), is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ended 31 December 2022 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5B.

Valor Resources

December 2022 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Outstanding exploration results confirm the world- class pedigree of Valor’s uranium assets in Canada and copper- silver assets in Peru

Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2022

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending December 2022.

