Australia's Cannabis Import Quota Slashed Amid Surging Local Production
The import quota was reduced from 101 to 88 tonnes, while dried cannabis plant parts may now enter in 10-gram packages without inspection.
Australia’s Office of Drug Control (ODC) said that the country’s 2025 cannabis import quota has officially been reduced by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) from 101 tonnes to 88 tonnes, Business of Cannabis reported on Tuesday (October 28).
Demand over projections and idle permits that limited operational flexibility were cited as reasons for the reduction, adding that Germany is moving in the opposite direction following higher patient demand and authorised import surge.
Local production of cannabis was reported to have soared 70 percent in 2024, which could likely have affected overestimation for this year. Data revealed that imports from Australia grew from from 44,573 kilograms in 2023 to 77,406 kilograms in 2024.
The country annually receives an import estimate based on forecast patient demand and stock level records.
For 2025, the ODC was said to have received applications totaling around 150 tonnes.
“In practice, only half that amount was ever imported, as many permit holders either failed to use their approvals or imported substantially less than forecast,” Business of Cannabis said.
As a response, the ODC made it a rule that companies that fail to import at least 75 percent of their approved volumes in 2025 will see their 2026 forecast reduced to match actual imports.
This aims to prevent overestimating import needs in the future, with repeat offenders possibly facing limits on future allocations.
Importers are also required to return unused or partly used permits and label requests for the following year to avoid double-counting.
On another note, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) implemented a new packaging policy effective in September.
In a post, it was stated that dried cannabis plant parts, except for seed, may now be imported in 10-gram packaging sizes without the need for inspection.
“(This) limitation has been determined to be a suitable remedial option to sufficiently mitigate the biosecurity risks associated with dried cannabis plant parts other than seed,” DAFF explained.
New flowers bloom in Australia
New Zealand-based medical cannabis producer Puro regards Australia as the “fastest-expanding medical cannabis market” in the world.
“Currently valued at US$230 million (NZ$400 million), this dynamic market is projected to reach US$1.15 billion with an extraordinary 30.1percent compound annual growth rate through 2033,” the company said on its website.
Puro mentioned in an email to the Investing News Network that it is now supplying two exceptional new live-dried flowers to Australian patients through its partnership with Cannatrek, previously known as Heyday Medical.
The two flowers are called Oreoz THC and Ultra Pink CBD.
Oreoz THC is described as a hybrid strain with indica traits, known for its rich chocolate, tobacco, and dessert-like flavors. Its buds are dense, covered in trichomes and come in green and purple tones.
Ultra Pink CBD, grown in Kekerengu’s upper fields, is a potent CBD strain with sweet berry and wildflower aromas, with striking pink stigmas.
“Both products showcase the vibrant colours, robust flavours, and exceptional quality our live-dried process delivers, and we know they’ll be highly sought after across the ditch.”
Legalisation of cannabis in Australia
Cannabis remains illegal in most parts of Australia. It was only in 2016 when medical cannabis was legalised in the country, but it remains subject to certain regulations to this day.
In September, the Therapeutic Goods Administration fined private cannabis company Dispensed AU$118,800 for allegedly advertising medicinal cannabis illegally and issued a formal warning.
This establishes the government’s continued effort to enforce cannabis advertising rules under the Therapeutic Goods Act.
In the context of recreational cannabis, the Parliamentary Budget Office said that the Australian Greens party published a proposal in May to explore a legal recreational cannabis scheme.
It suggests establishing a Cannabis Australia National Agency (CANA) to oversee production and sales under a tightly regulated model.
Included in CANA’s responsibilities are the management of the legalisation and regulation of recreational cannabis and the issuance of licences to growers and retailers.
It would serve as the exclusive wholesaler and would set wholesale prices based on street value.
The proposal outlined that CANA was scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025, with a ramp-up period of approximately four months. No further updates were made as of writing.
