Argenta Silver Corp. Intersects 246 g/t Ag over 20.00m and Discovers New Gold-Copper Target at El Quevar Project and Adoption of RSU/PSU/DSU Plan

TSX-V: AGAG Argenta Silver Corp. is pleased to announce the initial assay results from its 2025–2026 Summer Diamond Drilling Campaign at the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. These results confirm significant high-grade silver intervals within the Yaxtché Deposit, highlighted by 246 gt Ag over 20.00 meters, including 427 gt Ag over 6.00 meters. Furthermore, the Company has identified a gold-copper ...

AGAG:CC