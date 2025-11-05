Alpha HPA Secures AU$30 Million Funding for Gladstone Project
The funding will go towards constructing stage two of Alpha HPA’s first-ever Gladstone project, aimed at becoming the world’s largest single-site production facility.
High-purity alumina (HPA) company Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) has received AU$30 million from the Queensland Government’s Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund (QCMBTF).
The company said in an announcement that the funding is provided through the Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC).
It will support the 10-hectare, stage two construction of its first-ever project in Gladstone, which aims to become the world’s largest single-site production facility.
According to Alpha HPA, stage one of the project is already in production. Among its products are aluminium nitrate, HPA, nano HPA and high purity aluminium hydroxides in small commercial quantities.
“QIC is proud to continue supporting Alpha HPA as it advances its innovative HPA First and Sapphire Glass Projects and cements its footprint in Queensland’s critical minerals sector,” commented QIC Senior Investment Director Jonathan Crombie.
The investment was also supported by Alpha HPA’s Australian Government funding partners, Export Finance Australia and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
High-purity aluminium materials play a role in the energy transition as they are used for technological innovations such as semiconductors to meet AI demand and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Besides production, the facility also hosts a testing laboratory to ensure standards in process purity and quality control are met.
Alpha HPA also boasts that stage one operates 24 hours a day, runs on renewable energy and has created 70 full-time jobs in the local community, with 28 (40 percent) of the employees being female.
“(Gladstone is) a city with a strong industrial pedigree and one of the busiest multi-commodity ports in Australia,” said Alpha HPA Managing Director Rob Williamson.
During construction, stage two of the facility is expected to generate more than 300 jobs. It is also set to boost the annual production of the entire project to 10,000 tonnes of HPA equivalent.
Stage two is targeting commencement of operations in 2027.
The company said that it will create 120 additional full-time job opportunities for the local community and the site will continue to run on renewable energy.
