Aligos Therapeutics Provides Phase 2 B-SUPREME Study Progress Updates

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced a progress update for the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study of pevifoscorvir sodium in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. “2026 is an important year for Aligos as we continue to make progress with the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study ...

