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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 16, 2026 08:55AM PST
The rapid growth of AI could create a new source of demand for platinum as rising investment in data centers, advanced electronics and related technologies drive demand for the metal.
alswart / Adobe Stock
Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and advanced electronics is emerging as an increasingly important source of industrial demand for platinum, according to research from Metals Focus.
In an October 22 report, Metals Focus said investment in AI-related infrastructure is helping offset weaker automotive demand as vehicle electrification reduces the need for exhaust after-treatment systems.
The report forecasts that industrial platinum demand will increase 8 percent year-on-year in 2026, driven primarily by growth in glass and electronics applications.
While the scale of the opportunity will depend on the pace of AI infrastructure investment and the technologies adopted, several specialized manufacturing processes already rely on platinum. One potential growth area is electronic-grade fiberglass, which is used to reinforce the high-layer-count printed circuit boards found in AI servers.
Fiberglass manufacturing relies on platinum-rhodium alloy bushings, which can withstand temperatures above 1,450 degrees Celsius while maintaining dimensional stability and resisting corrosion.
Platinum helps ensure consistent fiber diameters and prevents metallic contamination during production.
According to Metals Focus, growing investment in AI servers, data centers and advanced electronics could increase demand for electronic-grade fiberglass, supporting expanded production capacity and higher platinum consumption.
Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), also identified AI data center construction as a source of demand growth for platinum and other platinum-group metals.
Sterck said that while platinum is used directly in data center hardware, the larger incremental demand opportunity is expected to come from new production capacity for specialty fiberglass and optical crystals.
“In 2026, platinum’s electrical and glass demand are forecast to rise by 19 percent y/y (19koz) and 23 percent y/y (98koz) respectively,” he told Investing News Network via email.
“Our research into quantifying the future demand uplift from AI is ongoing.”
Forecasts from WPIC point to growth in platinum's industrial applications.
The council expects industrial demand to increase 5 percent in 2026, with glass consumption projected to rise 23 percent, or 98,000 ounces, and electrical demand forecast to climb 19 percent, or 19,000 ounces.
The projections highlight the growing importance of glass and electrical applications in the platinum market, with further demand potentially supported by the expansion of AI-related manufacturing and data center infrastructure.
Metals Focus also points to optical communications as an area where AI-related investment could support platinum consumption. The firm explains that co-packaged optics and high-speed optical modules rely on optoelectronic crystals, including lithium niobate and lithium tantalate. Platinum crucibles are used during the crystal-growing process because they help prevent impurities that could impair optical performance.
Wider adoption of co-packaged optics and higher-speed 1.6 terabit per second optical modules could encourage further investment in crystal manufacturing, creating another potential source of industrial platinum demand.
AI-related demand for high-capacity hard disk drives could support platinum consumption through heat-assisted magnetic recording technology, which relies on platinum sputtering targets.
Growth in glass and electronics applications could help offset declining automotive demand as vehicle electrification reduces the need for exhaust after-treatment systems.
The Metals Focus report points to a gradual shift in platinum demand toward high-end manufacturing and computing infrastructure. However, the scale of future AI-related demand will depend on technology adoption and the expansion of manufacturing capacity.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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