Multiple Targets Within and Near Historical Mineralized Nickel ZoneCanAlaska Has Ongoing Uranium and Nickel Exploration Activity on Multiple ProjectsCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce that a planned 3,000 m drill program has started on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . Drilling will focus near the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine that produced 1.3 ...

