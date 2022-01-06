Battery Metals Investing News
Uranium futures are having their best week since early October. This is the result of protests in Kazakhstan that began Monday over an increase in natural gas. Natural gas powers most cars in the country of 19 million. The protests are important to investors globally as Kazakhstan is a large energy producer, including 40% of the world’s uranium production. The country also has an abundance of other natural ...

Uranium futures are having their best week since early October. This is the result of protests in Kazakhstan that began Monday over an increase in natural gas. Natural gas powers most cars in the country of 19 million. The protests are important to investors globally as Kazakhstan is a large energy producer, including 40% of the world's uranium production. The country also has an abundance of other natural resources, including oil, gas, copper, and coal. Kazakhstan also is a popular center for Bitcoin mining.

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies. Read More >>

Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Milo Uranium-Copper-Gold-REE Project in Queensland Australia

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, CUR Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the " Vendor "), a wholly owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (" GBM ") (ASX: GBZ), an Australian listed Mineral Exploration company, to acquire (the " GBM Transaction ")a 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project (" Milo " or the " Project "). The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within The Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland.

Key Points:

Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

Fission 3.0 Corp. Receives 6,046,952 Traction Shares

Fission Uranium 3.0 (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp") are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, ($5,442,257 based on today's $0.90 market price) from Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"), and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project"). The shares are under trade restriction until April 30, 2022.

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

Global Atomic's Turkish Operations Unaffected by Government's Recent Economic Announcement

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it is business as usual at its Turkish joint venture operation, Befesa Silvermet Turkey ('BST"), following recent announcements by the Turkish government regarding the conversion of a portion of revenues into Turkish lira.   As a matter of course, BST regularly repatriates a portion of its revenue from U.S. dollars to Turkish lira to cover operating costs related to items such as salaries and locally supplied raw materials.

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1

enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.

