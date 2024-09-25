Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC – Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:

Warrant Extension

VVC has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for a 1-year extension for 57,567,800 Series AG share purchase warrants (“warrants”) presently expiring on September 30, 2024. The warrants, exercisable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement in September 2020 with a 3-year expiry and were extended last September for an additional year. The warrants have been out-of-the-money for some time. If approved by the TSXV, the warrants will expire on September 30, 2025.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on December 4, 2024, at 11:00 am (ET), with a Record Date of October 21, 2024. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 29, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company’s website at: www.vvcresources.com/shareholders-meeting.

The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 11:00 am (ET) on December 3, 2024, however shareholders are encouraged to vote early. Registered Shareholders will be allowed to vote in-person at the AGM using their Control Numbers. All other shareholders, NOBOs and OBOs, are required to vote by proxy at least 24 hours in advance.

Following the formal business session, management will update the Company’s activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject to Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders at the AGM," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC. "We will be providing an update on our projects and investments."

About VVC Resources
VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 orEmily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.comE-mail: emily@vvcesources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

Source

Click here to connect with VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC), to receive an Investor Presentation

