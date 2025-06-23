Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals
Utah's overlooked antimony deposits offer a strategic investment opportunity amid global supply concerns. Trigg Minerals leads the charge in domestic production.
Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony.
With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony deposits are gaining new relevance. For investors, this presents a timely and potentially undervalued opportunity to get ahead of a domestic supply chain revival, with early movers leading the way.
Once home to scattered historic antimony production, Utah is now re-emerging as a strategic hotspot for this essential element.
Growing demand for antimony
Antimony is increasingly recognized as a mineral of strategic importance due to its broad industrial and defense applications. Used in flame retardants, semiconductors, lead-acid batteries, military-grade alloys and solar energy systems, it plays a vital role in modern manufacturing and national security.
The US government lists antimony as a critical mineral, emphasizing the risk posed by concentrated foreign supply. Notably, China currently controls 83 percent of global production and 55 percent of reserves.
The geopolitical implications are significant. China has imposed export bans on antimony in recent years, raising alarm over Western access and increasing pressure on governments and industries to secure domestic sources. Growing demand, driven in part by renewable energy and military applications, underscores the urgency of diversifying supply.
Utah: A re-emerging antimony source
Utah is globally known and well-established as a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with a history that dates back to the 19th-century silver and copper booms. Today, it remains a top-tier destination for mineral investment providing an ideal blend of regulatory clarity, skilled workforce and robust infrastructure — including highways, rail and energy networks.
The Utah Geological Survey has identified critical minerals as a top exploration priority, encouraging public-private collaboration and supporting legislative initiatives to streamline permitting processes and promote investment.
This pro-mining posture is timely, as the global push for critical mineral security has spurred renewed interest in Utah’s subsurface wealth — such as antimony, which has been documented in the state since the early 1900s.
Geologically, Utah sits at the convergence of highly prospective belts that stretch across eastern Nevada and western Utah. These belts are known for polymetallic mineral systems, including antimony associated with gold, silver and tungsten. Historic antimony production and showings have been identified in several regions, including Antimony Peak, Coyote Knoll, Beaver County, Thomas Range and Wah Wah Mountains.
Current projects advancing Utah’s antimony potential
Multiple exploration and early-stage development efforts are underway in and around Utah, reflecting growing recognition of the state’s antimony potential. Among these, Trigg Minerals’ (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) Antimony Canyon project stands out for its high-grade resource and potential to become a near-term domestic producer.
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) is working to revive legacy production through its Bear River mill operations in southern Idaho, which historically sourced ore from Utah and surrounding districts. This project underscores the infrastructure advantage and historic production potential still present in the region.
Meanwhile, Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) is advancing its Stibnite gold project in neighboring Idaho, notable for its large, integrated antimony-gold resource. Although geographically outside Utah, the project has spotlighted the strategic co-production of antimony in the broader Intermountain West.
Closer to home, historical antimony-rich areas such as Coyote Knoll and Antimony Peak in Utah continue to attract interest from juniors aiming to validate and expand on legacy mineralization through modern exploration. These projects, though in earlier stages, point to a pipeline of potential that complements advanced projects and reinforces the state’s growing role in the domestic antimony supply chain.
Investment case: Trigg Minerals
Trigg Minerals is a critical minerals exploration company strategically focused on high-grade antimony and gold assets. Known for its advanced portfolio in New South Wales, Australia — including the flagship Achilles Project — Trigg has expanded its footprint into the US with the acquisition of the Antimony Canyon project in Utah.
This move marks a significant strategic shift that positions the company to play a central role in the revitalization of domestic antimony production.
The Antimony Canyon project is regarded as one of the most prospective antimony assets in the US. Early data suggest it could host the highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposit in the country, giving Trigg a potential first-mover advantage in a market where the US has had no primary production in over two decades. Located in western Utah, the project benefits from proximity to existing transport corridors and infrastructure, enhancing the potential for a streamlined development pathway. This logistical advantage complements the state’s mining-friendly regulatory framework, which includes expedited permitting processes and potential eligibility for federal support under critical minerals programs.
Geologically, Antimony Canyon shares characteristics with Trigg’s Achilles Project, where the Wild Cattle Creek deposit in Australia has demonstrated a mineralized breccia system enriched in antimony, gold and tungsten. Trigg brings significant technical expertise from these analogous systems, which it can leverage in Utah to accelerate exploration and de-risk development. The company’s broader strategy is to establish a portfolio of scalable, high-grade antimony projects that can supply Western markets as geopolitical pressures continue to disrupt existing supply chains.
For investors, Trigg Minerals offers exposure to a scarce and strategically vital commodity, underpinned by high-grade geology, jurisdictional strength, and a clear path to becoming a near-term domestic supplier.
As the antimony market experiences supply shocks and pricing pressure due to Chinese export restrictions, Trigg’s entry into the US sector represents a compelling opportunity to invest in one of the few publicly traded companies poised to deliver critical mineral security in a North American context.
Investor takeaway
Utah offers a rare but essential combination of critical mineral prospectivity, supportive policy and infrastructure availability. In the current geopolitical climate, projects that can deliver reliable, domestic supplies of critical minerals — particularly those underpinned by strong grades and early exploration success — stand to benefit from government incentives and investor interest.
Investments in Utah-based antimony projects are further de-risked by transparent permitting processes, opportunities for federal funding, and a growing demand for local, ESG-compliant supply chains.
As such, early movers like Trigg Minerals are well-positioned to unlock long-term value for shareholders by capitalizing on the national push for critical mineral independence.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Trigg Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Trigg Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Trigg Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.