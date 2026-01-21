TMC Welcomes NOAA Rule Modernizing Deep-Seabed Mining Permits for U.S. Companies in the High Seas

Final rule establishes a consolidated application and review process for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act Updated regulations reflect advances in environmental science, seafloor mapping, and offshore mineral-collection technologiesNew framework allows applicants to rely on exploration-phase environmental, geological, and engineering data in ...

TMC