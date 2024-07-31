Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Private Placement

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , announces it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) and has issued 5,654,666 units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $424,100 Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant ”) exercisable at a price of $0.15 until July 31, 2027. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $17,625 and issued 175,000 Warrants to certain arms-length brokerage firms that assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until December 1, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ), to receive an Investor Presentation

TCEC:CC
Tisdale Clean Energy
Tisdale Clean Energy

Tisdale Clean Energy


Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.  The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Provides Updated Economics for the Rook I Project

  • Revised Capital Cost C$2.2 Billion / USD$1.58 Billion (C$/ US$ 0.72 )
  • Average Annual After-Tax Net Cash Flow (Years 1-5) of C$1.93 Billion (at US$95 /lb U 3 O 8 )
  • Consistent Mine Life and Production Capability up to 30 Million Pounds U 3 O 8 Annually
  • Elite Environmental Plan Incorporates Reclamation during Operations resulting in minimal C$70 Million Closure Cost.

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today an update to the initial capital, sustaining, and operating cost estimates for the Company's 100%-owned Rook I Project (or "the Project"). The estimated pre-production capital costs ("CapEx") are Canadian Dollar ("C$") C$2.2 billion US Dollar ("USD") $1.58BN with an average cash operating cost ("OpEx") over the life of mine ("LOM") estimated at an industry leading C$13.86 lb ( USD$9.98 lb) U 3 O 8 . Sustaining capital costs ("SusEx") were also updated and are estimated at C$785 million (average of ~C$70 million per year), inclusive of closure costs of approximately C$70 million . The change in costs reflects both inflationary changes as well as the significant advancement of engineering and procurement, optimized constructability, and enhanced environmental performance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

C29 Metals

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new contiguous tenement (213km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that its application for the southern tenement has been granted. This tenement granting process has been completed in 15 days demonstrating the efficiency of the Government agencies and their support for the Company’s activities.

Global Atomic Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO); (OTCQX: GLATF); (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000.25 . The Company sold 14,814,815 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cameco reports Q2 results: 2024 outlook on track; strong operational performance; financial results reflect transition to tier-one economics; durable demand outlook driving long-term price increases; disciplined strategy capturing long-term value

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Second quarter operational performance was strong, driving financial results that remain in line with our full-year 2024 outlook," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "As expected, those results reflect normal quarterly variability, and while we believe Westinghouse is on track and continues to perform as expected, our overall results continue to be impacted by the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs related to that investment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024

Description

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 30 June 2024.

GTI Energy

Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Best Hole Intersects 14.5ft @ 0.064% (640ppm) Eu308 & 1.16 Gt for the Drill Hole

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the first 3 days of drilling were completed last week at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). Ten (10) drillholes have been completed to date for 1,908 m (6,260 ft), with drilling is progressing well and is expected to continue until approximately the end of quarter 3.

