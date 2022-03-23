Copper Investing News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Talon Metals announces high-grade ...

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) announces high-grade intercepts from Minnesota

Talon (TLO) has yielded high-grade nickel-copper intercepts at its Tamarack Nickel Project. Highlights include 15.09 m grading 5.96 per cent nickel equivalent starting at 202.87 m. VP Geology Dr. Etienne Dinel joined Dave Jackson to discuss the findings.

For the full interview with Etienne Dinel and to learn more about Talon Metals' findings, click here.

Mednow (TSXV:MNOW) achieves record Q2 2022 financial results

Mednow (MNOW) has released its financial results for the period ending January 31, 2022. Q2 revenue increased by over 230 per cent quarter-over-quarter and more than 1,400 per cent year-over-year. Karim Nassar, CEO of Mednow sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results

For the full interview with Karim Nassar and to learn more about Mednow's results, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) reports record FY 2021 results

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) reports its financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter 2021 ending December 31st, 2021. Highlights include 2021 record revenue of $25.9 million and gross profit of $9.8 million. 2021 renewable software license revenue of $1.4 million, an increase of 316 per cent from 2020. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech's results, click here.

Fabled Copper (CSE:FABL) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on the Muskwa Copper Project

Fabled Copper Corp. (FABL) has announced additional results of surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. Peter J Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results. Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Copper's results, click here.

QuestEx (TSXV:QEX) reports final drill results from Inel Gold Prospect

QuestEx (QEX) has released final 2021 drill results from the Inel Gold Prospect on its KSP Property in B.C.'s Golden Triangle. Highlights include 90 m of 1.92 g/t gold, 72 m of 0.53 per cent zinc and 1.75 m of 40.5 g/t silver and 1.20 per cent copper. CEO Joe Mullin sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Joe Mullin and to learn more about QuestEx's results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694404/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Talon-Metals-Mednow-Nextech-AR-Fabled-Copper-and-QuestEx

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLCopper Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 11th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 10th set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the ninth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the eighth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - FABL

IIROC Trading Halt - FABL

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold-copper mine

Copper Supply to Catch Breath in 2022 Before Heading for Significant Deficit

Copper prices have been on the rise since last year, reaching a fresh all-time high in early March at US$10,674 per tonne, partially on the back of concerns over low inventory levels.

In the short term, demand may rise in 2022, but still come in lower than supply. Top consumer China’s growth seems to be taking a pause, and supply for the red metal is forecast to increase, supported by a recovery in mine output, expansions and new projects expected to come online later this year.

Looking longer term, the picture gets tighter — almost half of global copper supply is used in construction, but demand from sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage has increased investor interest in the base metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 15, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report with respect to the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Escalones copper project in Chile ("Escalones").

The technical report is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" and is dated March 22, 2022, with an effective date of February 15, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering, with contributions from other firms, including Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×