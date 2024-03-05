Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) in pleased to advise that ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys have identified additional conductors at the Company’s large 100%-owned Mount Vernon Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

  • Ground EM survey identifies more strong conductors at Mount Vernon
  • Bangemall Projects share regional, project and target-scale similarities to Norilsk
Miramar is exploring for intrusion-hosted nickel, copper and platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) mineralisation related to 1070Ma aged Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, part of the Warakurna Large Igneous Province and the same age as the large Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposits in the West Musgraves.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was excited about the potential district- scale opportunity at Bangemall and looked forward to progressing towards a maiden drilling campaign.

“At Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, we are seeing all the ingredients needed for the formation of a large- scale mafic intrusion hosted Ni-Cu-PGE deposit such as Nova or Nebo-Babel,” he said.

“These types of deposits can be large and very valuable due to the mix of metals present which makes them mostly immune to short-term fluctuations in the nickel price,” he added.

Figure 1. Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects showing airborne and ground EM anomalies.

Mount Vernon – Target C

Geophysical surveying contractor, Wireline Services Group, has now completed the Fixed Loop EM (FLTEM) survey over Target C, within the Mount Vernon Project, which shows a strong late-time EM anomaly where two dolerite sills are crosscut by several northeast trending faults (Figure 2).

Modelling of the data (Figure 3) indicates:

  • a large, strongly conductive (~1600S), shallow (<100m) plate dipping towards the SSE; and
  • a poorly-defined secondary anomaly located north of the main response

The Target C anomaly is covered by recent sediments and is the strongest EM conductor seen at Mount Vernon to date.

There is no previous drilling or geochemical sampling in the vicinity of this target.

The geophysical crew have now moved to Target D, the final airborne EM anomaly to be tested as part of this initial programme.

Following completion of the EM survey, Miramar plans to conduct systematic rock chip sampling and mapping at Mount Vernon, including field checking of the various airborne and ground EM anomalies.

Following this, the Company will plan for the maiden drill programme at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:m2r
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


copper-colored map of the world

Top 10 Copper Producers by Country (Updated 2024)

Copper prices have not been immune from the market volatility impacting most commodities over the past year, especially on the back of weakened demand from China.

Time will tell when the price of copper will once again reach the record level it hit in the first half of 2022, but analysts are forecasting a return to strong copper demand in 2024.

"With the market now looking more finely balanced, prices are likely to prove more susceptible to broader swings in either direction in the advent of significant news that affects the market,” Independent metals and mining consultant Karen Norton told the Investing News Network. “Overall, while the range might be wider than the fundamentals previously suggested, the annual average may not be that much different to 2023, although the improving economic picture should see it end the year stronger.”

Nine Mile Metals Drills 134.0 Meters of Mineralization in Hole WD-24-02 and Submits All Samples to ALS Global for Certified Analysis

Nine Mile Metals Drills 134.0 Meters of Mineralization in Hole WD-24-02 and Submits All Samples to ALS Global for Certified Analysis

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has drilled a mineralized zone covering 134.0m in WD-24-02 at its initial Phase 1 drill program on its Wedge VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick ("BMC").

WD-24-02 HIGHLIGHTS:

copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Sandfire Resources Gains 260 Percent on Court Win

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) surged 21.87 points last week to close at 571.60.

The United States Department of Labour Statistics released the personal consumer expenditure (PCE) figures this past Thursday (February 29). One of the key indicators used by the Federal Reserve to track inflation rates, the PCE saw an increase of 2.4 percent in January. The increase showed inflation numbers were continuing to cool and were getting closer to the Fed's 2 percent target rate.

Statistics Canada released its annual report on shipments and the value of shipments of metallic and non-metallic minerals this past Wednesday (February 28). The data indicated there were declines in the production of copper and iron in 2023 compared to 2022, with a decrease of 812 metric tons (MT) of copper and 5.61 million MT of iron concentrates.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Booth #2825 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Forum Energy Metals Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Miramar Resources
×