SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the pharmaceuticals segment of a U. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (the index), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the pharmaceuticals segment of the S&P Total Market Index (S&P TMI).