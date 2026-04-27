Arctic Fox Lithium

CSE:AFX

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery and rare earth metals.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Arctic Fox Lithium Jumps 66 Percent

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery and rare earth metals. The Company's 2,756-hectare Pontax North Lithium Project (" Pontax North ") is located 12 km south of Allkem Ltd. (ASX/TSX: ALLKEM) (" Allkem ") James Bay Lithium Project and 12 km north of Stria Lithium Inc.'s (CSE: SRA) Pontax Lithium Project, located in northern Québec, approximately 130 km east of the Eastmain Cree Nation's community. The Company is currently planning a second-phase exploration program at Pontax North and continues to evaluate accretive opportunities across the rare earth element and broader critical-minerals sectors to complement and expand its project portfolio.
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