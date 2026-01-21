Sintana Energy Inc. Provides Portfolio Update - Walvis Basin Expansion

TORONTO, ON ACCESS Newswire January 21, 2026 Sintana Energy Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent providing for a period of exclusivity in relation to an investment providing for an indirect interest in PEL 37 in the Walvis Basin, offshore Namibia. PEL 37 PEL 37 is located in the heart of the Walvis Basin, offshore Namibia, immediately to the north of PEL 82 currently operated by an ...

SEI:CC