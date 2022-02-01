Emerging Technology Investing News
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Conference call

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time:

Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168
Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901
Conference ID: 5297312

Webcast

A webcast will also be available in conjunction with the conference call. To access the webcast, please visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=45575B96-842A-410A-A47E-5E2F910B1B5D .

For those unable to listen live, the webcast will be available at the above link following the call.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things: plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our products and services, future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties surrounding our business and the markets we operate in, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and market conditions and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully develop, manufacture and supply new products and services. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sierra Wireless are discussed in its Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in Sierra Wireless' other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada. Due to these many risks and uncertainties we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sierra Wireless assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media:
Louise Matich
pr@sierrawireless.com

Investors:
David Climie
+1 (604) 231 1137
dclimie@sierrawireless.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry Agrees to Sell Legacy Patents for $600M

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced today that it has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Delaware company, pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million .

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

From texting and social media to shopping and banking online, mobile devices have become central to modern life, and the industry is poised for even more growth moving forward.

The mobile device space encompasses items such as mobile phones, handheld computers and other similar personal portable device technologies, articles that many people use on a daily basis.

Here the Investing News Network provides a comprehensive look at mobile technology, including what it is, where it's headed and, of course, ways to invest in it.

Critical Software Selects BlackBerry to Help Drive Safety Improvements for Portugal's National Rail Network

The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables Critical Software to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety has been selected by Critical Software to serve as a secure and trusted foundation for a railway protection system being deployed to improve the overall safety of Portugal's national rail network.

Sierra Wireless Announces AirLink® RV50X Router Certified by FCC for Use on Anterix 900 MHz Spectrum

Enabling Industrial, Energy and Utility customers to connect critical infrastructure and utilize Anterix 900 MHz spectrum for Private LTE

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its AirLink® RV50X router has been certified for use by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) , enabling existing and new customers access to Anterix's 900 MHz private wireless broadband spectrum. Leveraging the Sierra Wireless MC7455 module with Band 8 spectrum and network assigned duplexing (NAD) support, the RV50X ruggedized cellular router serves as a foundation for critical infrastructure.

DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

Latest Client Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing in New York State, Focused on NYC Area

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The 30-day campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 USD and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting brand services becoming live for active users across the state of New York, USA.

Meta Provides Additional Details on New Segment Reporting

- Following Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) October 2021 announcement that we would implement a new financial reporting structure, we are sharing additional information about the reporting format of our segmented financials.

