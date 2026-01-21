PPG recognized on Fortune magazine's 'World's Most Admired Companies' list for 18th consecutive year
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it was recognized by Fortune magazine on its World's Most Admired Companies List for the 18th year in a row. The list, considered the ultimate corporate reputation indicator, identifies the largest, best-regarded companies across 51 industries as voted on by industry peers.
PPG ranked No. 2 in the chemicals industry, retaining its spot for the third consecutive year. In the individual categories, PPG earned its highest marks in global competitiveness, people management, and social responsibility.
"Being recognized again by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies reflects the dedication of PPG people and the consistency of our performance," said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president and chief communications officer. "Across markets and regions, our teams are focused on delivering value for customers, operating with integrity and building a company that earns trust through action year after year."
The 2026 list was derived from a group of 685 companies in 29 countries across 51 industries. This year, 3,000 executives, directors and securities analysts responded to the survey. To determine the industry rankings, companies were scored by industry peers on a 1-10 scale on nine reputation drivers, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment value, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.
