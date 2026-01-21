PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5.6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU Pan Global Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing with a strategic investor and issued 35,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.16 per Share for ...

PGZ:CC