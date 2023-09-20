Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pampa Metals Reduces Exercise Price of 1.7M Warrants

Pampa Metals Reduces Exercise Price of 1.7M Warrants

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM / FSE: FIRA / OTCQX(TM): PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis.

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

Approval of a reduction in the exercise price of 6,884,400 post-consolidated warrants issued in March 2023 from $0.21 to $0.105, on a post-consolidated basis, remains pending.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA), and OTC (OTCQB(TM): PMMCF) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer. www.pampametals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Joseph van den Elsen

President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT

Joseph van den Elsen

President & CEO

joseph@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Source

Click here to connect with Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE: PM / FSE: FIRA / OTCQXtrademark: PMMCF), to receive an Investor Presentation

PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) has today announced its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1-for-2.5 basis (the "Consolidation") and to reduce the exercise price of its November 2025 $0.19 and March 2026 $0.21 warrants to $0.095 and $.105 respectively (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"), on a post consolidation basis. See Share Consolidation and Warrant Exercise Price Reduction below for more information

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 21 September 2023, following the release by CYM of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising and confirmation of satisfaction of ASX’s conditions for reinstatement.

Keep reading...Show less
world map with copper-colored landmasses on a black background

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Markets and supply chains across the commodities spectrum have taken hits from factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. Base metal copper is no exception, and now some analysts are once again calling for peak copper in much the same way as others have voiced concerns over peak oil or peak gold.

After the 2008 recession, copper surprised everyone with its rapid ascent — propelled by China's stockpiling program, it hit record-high prices. In 2011, concerns that peak copper was on the horizon were exacerbated by the rapid industrialization seen in China. As the Asian powerhouse's copper demand skyrocketed, copper stockpiles had a tough time meeting the increased demand.

That raised the question of when the market will reach peak copper, which is a time when global copper supply will enter a terminal decline. The predictions surrounding the timing of peak copper were are all over the map, ranging from 2020 to 2100.

True North Copper limited

TNC Drilling Returns Up To 7.65% Cu, Confirms Large-Scale High-Grade Copper, Silver And Cobalt Mineralisation At Vero, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report high-grade assay results froma further three holes (MOXD218, MOXD219 and MOXD221) of its initial diamond drilling program at the Vero Resource, part of its 100%-owned Mt Oxide Project (located 110km north of Mount Isa, Queensland).

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM / FSE: FIRA / OTCQXtrademark: PMMCF) has today announced its intention to launch a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used to assess, and potentially acquire, advanced stage copper project(s) in The Americas.

Cyprium Metals

$31.6M Equity Raising Completed

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the capital raising via a placement (Placement) and a pro rata non‐renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) was oversubscribed, raising a total of $31.6 million before costs (Equity Raising).

copper wires in a pile with some oxidization

Economics of the Copper Scrap Market (Updated 2023)

Copper is one of the most important materials in our everyday life, and copper scrap material represents a strategic source of this crucial base metal.

Copper is widely used in building construction, electrical grids, electronic products, transportation equipment and home appliances. Rising demand for renewable energy, electric vehicles and high-tech products bodes well for copper, as it has the highest conductivity of any metal apart from silver, making it ideal for the green economy.

Recycled copper scrap contributes significantly to supply, and plays a behind-the-scenes role in balancing the market. "Copper's recycling value is so great that premium-grade scrap normally has at least 95 (percent) of the value of the primary metal from newly mined ore," states a report from the Copper Development Association.

Pampa Metals
