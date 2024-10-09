Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas has been officially opened.

Boss attaches the Opening Announcement released by Alta Mesa’s 70 per cent owner enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU).

Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated October 8, 2024 for further information.1

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised by the Board of Boss Energy Limited.


For further information, contact:

Duncan Craib

Chief Executive Officer P: +61 (8) 6263 4494

E: boss@bossenergy.com


For media enquiries, contact:

Paul Armstrong Read Corporate

P: +61 (8) 9388 1474

E: info@readcorporate.com

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)

Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce an upgrade of the Koppies Deposit JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) from Inferred to the Indicated status, with 78% of the resource now in the Indicated category. The Koppies deposit is part of the Koppies Uranium Project and is wholly owned by Elevate Uranium.

Global Atomic Announces Public Offering Increased to C$35 Million

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces Pricing of C$25 Million Public Offering of Units

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Foremost Clean Energy Completes First Phase of Option Agreement with Denison Mines for Interest in 10 Uranium Properties in the Athabasca Basin

Denison becomes Foremost's largest shareholder at 19.95%

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost Clean Energy ", " Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that, further to its announcement of September 23, 2024, it has now completed Phase One of its transaction (the " Transaction ") with Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison "), acquiring 20% of Denison's interest (the " Phase One Interest ") in 10 uranium exploration properties covering over 330,000 acres in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the " Exploration Properties "). In addition to other considerations, Denison was issued from treasury 1,369,810 common shares in the capital of Foremost (the " Common Shares ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) announces that it has filed an early warning report, under National Instrument 62-103, in respect of its holdings in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (" Foremost ") (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT).  On October 4, 2024 Denison acquired an aggregate of 1,369,810 common shares of Foremost (the " Foremost Shares ") pursuant to the option agreement dated September 23, 2024 (the " Option Agreement "), as consideration for Foremost's acquisition of an initial 20% of Denison's interest in 10 uranium exploration properties (the " Share Issuance "). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Boss Energy Limited
×