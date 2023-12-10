Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Resource update and Phase 2 drilling scheduled for early 2024

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased announce the successful completion of a A$2.05 million (before costs) capital raising to support the Company’s ongoing exploration and project development activities in Finland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Firm commitments received to raise over A$2.05 million through a placement at A$0.14 per share, representing a 12.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP.
  • The placement was well supported by existing shareholders, Directors and new sophisticated investors, demonstrating the continued and long-term belief in the Company’s critical minerals projects and development strategy in Europe.
  • In addition to the shares, participants will be granted 1 free unlisted option for every 2 shares purchased. These options have a strike price of A$0.25 and a two- year expiry.

The funds raised through the placement will allow the Company to advance towards its goal of becoming a major long-term European supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, class-1 nickel sulphides through its two district-scale nickel-copper-cobalt exploration assets in Northern Finland. The Company’s flagship Pulju Project is known to host both shallow, disseminated nickel sulphides and high-grade massive sulphides and already has a maiden 133.6Mt JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate containing 278,520t Ni and 12,560t Co1, based on shallow historical drilling.

The Company commenced its maiden drilling campaign in January 2023 at the Hotinvaara prospect within the Pulju Project and has reported multiple wide nickel intersections which highlight strong potential for resource growth. With the completion of this capital raise, the Company is now planning its Phase 2 drilling program, which is scheduled re-commence in early 2024 with a specific focus on both following up vectors to high-grade massive sulphide potential and increasing the size of the known resource.

Use of Funds – Pulju Project Acceleration

The majority of the funds raised through the placement will be allocated to exploration activity and diamond drilling at the Hotinvaara prospect at the Company’s Pulju Project in Finland, targeting both high-grade massive sulphide zones and expanding the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

In addition to the exploration activity, the Company will use the funds to complete the metallurgical test-work studies for the Hotinvaara prospect, which will provide valuable insights into the ore characteristics and the potential concentrate grade achievable.

The Hotinvaara Prospect represents less than 2% of Nordic Nickel’s landholding at Pulju and the Company has identified at least another nine prospective zones as big or bigger than Hotinvaara throughout the Pulju Belt. A second Exploration Licence, three times the size of the Hotinvaara Prospect and called Holtinvaara, has recently been granted and represents a very exciting and highly prospective area of the Pulju Belt that has never been drill tested.

With the funds raised through this placement, the Company can now complete its review of the geological data available across the entire 240km2 land package at Pulju and complete its regional target prioritisation to identify and prioritize exploration opportunities beyond currently drilled areas.

Management Comment

Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said:

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this successful capital raise in what remains a challenging market. We are grateful for the support received from both existing and new shareholders, and we are excited to continue with our plans and commitments to unlock the full potential of our exciting exploration projects in Finland.

“We look forward to executing our exploration plans and the upcoming catalysts for the Company, including assay results, resource updates and metallurgical test work – all of which will play a crucial role in showcasing the value and growth potential of our assets in Finland.”

Upcoming Catalysts and Work Program

The Company has an exciting work program planned at the Pulju Project over the next 12 months which is expected to deliver a number of strong value creation catalysts for shareholders.

Proposed upcoming work programs and key catalysts include:

  • Remaining Assay Results from 2023 Drill Program: Release of the final assay results from the last five holes of the 2023 drill program before the end of the year.
  • Resource Model Update (Early 2024): Results from all 28 holes drilled this year are being added to the existing resource model, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) expected to be announced early 2024. This updated resource is anticipated to be significantly larger than the previous one.
  • Q1 2024 Drilling Program: Planned drilling of 8-12 diamond drill holes strategically targeting highly prospective zones and designed to test the high-grade potential at Hotinvaara and build on the existing MRE.
  • Mid-2024 Resource Update: Q1 2024 drilling results will be added to the Resource for a second update in mid-2024.
  • Metallurgical Test Work (Mid-2024): Completion of metallurgical test work in mid-2024 to confirm the potential for commercially producing a high-quality nickel concentrate.
  • Strategic Discussions (2024): Ongoing strategic investor and joint venture discussions with various interested parties are expected to be finalized in 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:nnlnickel explorationnickel investingnickel stocksNickel Investing
NNL:AU
Nordic Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Nordic Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) ) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to present an update on the completion of the successful operation of the HPA Demonstration Plant in conjunction with partners Lava Blue.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the institutional component (“Institutional Entitlement Offer”) of its accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer as announced on 5 December 2023 (“Entitlement Offer”).

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that members of its Board of Directors have made open market purchases of shares in the period of November 3, 2023 to date.

Director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Lee Shim purchased 96,800 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at a price of $1.90 per share on November 29, 2023, as well as 100,000 common shares at a price of $2.00 on November 17, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Wabowden Nickel Project Option Deal Investor Presentation

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining Limited (TSX.V:CML) (“CaNickel”) where Blackstone will have a 12-month period and exclusive right to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (“Wabowden”).

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Nordic Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Related News

rare earth investing

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Experts Talk Next Move for Gold, Uranium Catalysts Pile Up

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Resource Investing

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

×