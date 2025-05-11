Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Adds Strategic Interest in Tier-One Juanicipio Silver Mine and Significantly Strengthens its Silver Portfolio
Nordic Resources presents investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the European Union’s critical minerals play, with its highly prospective nickel deposit at its flagship Pulju project in Northern Finland - a tier 1 jurisdiction with a long mining history.
Nordic Resources (ASX:NNL) is a nickel sulphide and battery minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy.
Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development.
The European Union Critical Raw Materials Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.
Nordic Resources’ 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project already has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 418 million tons at 862,800 tons of nickel, 40,000 tons of cobalt and 22,100 tons of copper .
The Pulju project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel as well as high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel, copper, gold, Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Resources has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified.
In 2023, Nordic Resources secured an additional exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju project. The newly granted EL, known as Hotinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
Nordic Resources released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara prospect which increased to 418 million tons (Mt) @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million (ppm) copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel, and inferred resource of 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel. The updated MRE effectively establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
Nordic Resources' second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset, comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues.
A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023.
Nordic Resources' MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.
Todd Ross has over 26 years of experience in finance, derivatives and corporate advisory within the natural resources sector. He is the former managing director and head of Western Australia for BNP Paribas. Ross is a specialist in project and acquisition financings across a range of commodities across multiple jurisdictions. His previous roles include senior positions at BNP Paribas, Westpac, Royal Bank of Canada, CBA and Oakvale Capital. Ross holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from FINSIA.
Marcello Cardaci is the former partner of Gilbert & Tobin’s Corporate Advisory Group. He has 26 years’ experience advising public and private equity fundraisings, M&A and divestment. Cardaci has extensive experience in capital raisings, takeovers, schemes of arrangements and joint ventures. His current directorships include ASX-listed Altamin Limited and Manhattan Corporation Ltd. Cardaci holds law degrees (BJuris, LLB) and commerce (BCom).
Robert has over 22 years of experience in corporate strategy, mining M&A and mineral exploration. He is the director of Starboard Global Ltd, private equity and incubation of projects in the metals and mining sector. His current directorships include Rafaella Resources, Emmerson PLC. Wrixon holds a PhD in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
Juho Haverinen has over ten years of experience in planning and overseeing mineral exploration in Finland and is currently head of exploration for Magnus Minerals Oy. He has significant experience in Finland with exploration joint ventures with major multinational mining companies and is a member of the board of the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin) and a board member of Magnus Minerals Oy. Haverinen holds BSc and MSc geology degrees from the University of Helsinki.
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with over 15 years of experience. He has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He was previously CFO of Highfield Resources Ltd and American Pacific Borates.
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across various roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia. Langdale has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold. Langdale worked as director of operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also mine manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the project manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national workforce for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Pekka Tuomela has a master of science in geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Tuomela has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, he advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
Exploring district-scale nickel asset in Finland to support growing demand
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAM:MAG) (TSX:MAG) (" MAG ") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Pan American will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAG pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the " Transaction "). MAG is a tier-one primary silver mining company through its 44% joint venture interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (" Fresnillo "), who holds the remaining 56% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture.
Under the terms of the Transaction, MAG shareholders will receive total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion representing $20.54 per MAG share, based on the closing price of Pan American's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") on May 9, 2025. Consideration will be comprised of a mix of cash totaling $500 million and 0.755 Pan American shares per MAG share, subject to proration as detailed below. The consideration represents premiums of approximately 21% and 27%, respectively, on a prorated basis to the closing price and the 20-day volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of MAG's common shares on the NYSE American (" NYSEAM ") ending May 9, 2025. Following completion of the Transaction, existing MAG shareholders will own approximately 14% of Pan American shares on a fully diluted basis, benefiting from participation in a larger, diversified, and growth-oriented silver and gold producer.
Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American, commented: " Our acquisition of MAG brings into Pan American's portfolio one of the best silver mines in the world. Juanicipio is a large-scale, high-grade, low-cost silver mine that will meaningfully increase Pan American's exposure to high margin silver ounces. Furthermore, we see future growth opportunities through the significant exploration potential at Juanicipio as well as MAG's Deer Trail and Larder properties. This strategic acquisition further solidifies Pan American as a leading Americas-focused silver producer. We would like to thank the Fresnillo and the Juanicipio management teams for the constructive interactions and impressive site visit. Together, we bring many decades of operator experience in Mexico and Latin America to the Joint Venture and we are looking forward to a collaborative future and value generation for all shareholders involved."
George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, commented, "This transaction represents a compelling opportunity for our shareholders, providing an immediate premium and meaningful exposure to Pan American's world-class assets and proven growth strategy. We are proud of what we've accomplished at MAG, particularly our partnership with Fresnillo which has created extraordinary value at the exceptional Juanicipio mine. Through the acquisition of our interest by Pan American - a respected leader in the global precious metals industry - our shareholders will participate in an exciting future defined by operational excellence, substantial exploration potential, and strong financial stewardship with significant portfolio exposure."
BENEFITS TO MAG SHAREHOLDERS
The Transaction creates significant value and delivers multiple benefits to MAG's shareholders:
STRATEGIC RATIONALE AND BENEFITS TO PAN AMERICAN SHAREHOLDERS
The Transaction creates significant value and delivers multiple benefits to Pan American's shareholders:
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Under the terms of the Transaction, MAG shareholders will be able to elect to receive the consideration as either (i) $20.54 in cash per MAG share or (ii) 0.755 common shares of Pan American per MAG share, or a combination of cash and shares, subject to proration such that the aggregate consideration paid to all MAG shareholders consists of $500 million in cash and the remaining consideration paid in Pan American Shares.
At closing, Pan American expects to issue an aggregate of approximately 60 million common shares to MAG shareholders, and following completion of the Transaction, existing MAG shareholders will own approximately 14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pan American on a fully diluted basis.
The Transaction will be carried out by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and will require approval by 66 2/3% of the votes cast by MAG shareholders at a special meeting expected to be held in July 2025.
All directors and executive officers of MAG have entered into voting support agreements with Pan American pursuant to which they have agreed, subject to the terms of such agreements, to vote their MAG shares in favour of the Transaction.
The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including clearance under Mexican anti-trust laws, and approval of the listing of the Pan American common shares to be issued under the Transaction on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE.
Full details of the Transaction will be included in the management information circular of MAG, expected to be mailed to its shareholders in June 2025.
None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SPECIAL COMMITTEE
The definitive agreement and the Transaction have been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of Pan American and MAG, and in the case of MAG, on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of MAG. MAG's board of directors unanimously recommends that MAG shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.
BMO Capital Markets and GenCap Mining Advisory Ltd. have each provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of MAG and Raymond James Ltd. has provided a fairness opinion to the MAG Special Committee, each stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, that the consideration to be received by MAG shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to MAG shareholders.
ADVISORS AND COUNSEL
National Bank Financial acted as exclusive financial advisor to Pan American. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) acted as Canadian legal advisors to Pan American.
BMO Capital Markets and GenCap Mining Advisory Ltd. acted as co-financial advisors to MAG. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as MAG's Canadian legal advisors and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as MAG's U.S. legal advisors. Raymond James Ltd. provided an independent fairness opinion to the MAG Special Committee and the MAG Board of Directors.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Pan American and MAG will host a joint conference call and webcast to discuss the Transaction.
Date: May 12, 2025
Time: 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT)
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3WdFtqqi
Conference Call: Participants can register for the conference call at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10199780/ff21be11a0
Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.
Those without internet access or who prefer to speak with an operator may dial:
Canada & USA Toll-Free: 1-833-752-3507 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
Canada & USA Toll-Free: 1-647-846-7282 (International Participants)
Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the Pan American Silver call.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible at: https://panamericansilver.com/invest/events-and-presentations/ and on MAG's website at www.magsilver.com. A webcast archive will be available approximately one hour after the end of the event and will be accessible for three months through the same link as the live event.
The telephone audio replay will be available for seven days following the end of the event.
Qualified Person: All scientific or technical information related to MAG Silver in this press release is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Gary Methven, P.Eng., who is a "Qualified Person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("National Instrument 43-101" or "NI 43-101"). Mr. Methven is not independent as he is Vice President, Technical Services of MAG.
About Pan American
Pan American is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
About MAG
MAG is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to mining and processing operations, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.
For more information contact:
Fausto Di Trapani
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 604-630-1399
Email: info@magsilver.com
Juanicipio Silver Mineral Reserve and Resource Details as at June 30, 2024 (100% basis)
|Juanicipio Silver Mineral Reserves 1,2
|Juanicipio Silver Mineral Resources 2,3
|Classification
|Tonnes (M)
|Ag (g/t)
|Contained Ag (koz)
|Classification
|Tonnes (M)
|Ag (g/t)
|Contained Ag (koz)
|Proven
|1.5
|450
|22,375
|Inferred
|12.4
|200
|80,081
|Probable
|17.0
|201
|109,571
|Measured
|2.0
|662
|43,387
|Indicated
|16.8
|242
|130,991
|Proven + Probable
|18.5
|221
|131,946
|Measured + Indicated
|18.9
|288
|174,379
Notes:
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements and information in this news release, including any information relating to Pan American's future oriented financial information, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals forecasted for 2025, future returns of capital to shareholders, forecasted ranges for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs, and our sustaining and project capital expenditures in 2025; availability of Navidad as an undeveloped silver deposit; our ability to complete or advance the optimization study for Jacobina, the development of the La Colorada Skarn, or the consultation process for Escobal, and any anticipated benefits to shareholder value or financial or operational performance that may be derived therefrom; expectations regarding the ILO 169 consultation process with respect to Escobal; and Pan American's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; the timing, satisfaction of closing conditions, consummation and terms of the Transaction, including the consideration thereunder and benefits derived therefrom; and the timing and occurrence of a joint conference call discussing the Transaction; the operation of the Juanicipio mine and exploration of its surrounding regions, the Juanicipio mine's generation of free cash flow, and any anticipated benefits to shareholder value or financial or operational performance that may be derived therefrom. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook are presented in this release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Pan American's financial results and business plan, as well as the objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook of Pan American, and in obtaining a better understanding of Pan American's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; ore grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate Credit Facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ, CAD, CLP and BRL versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Chile, Brazil or other countries where Pan American may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation and risks relating to the constitutional court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; unanticipated or excessive tax assessments or reassessments in our operating jurisdictions; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer-term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo Update - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result
About Vertex Minerals Limited:
Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited
Contact:
Roger Jackson
Executive Chairman
Tully Richards
Technical Director
tully@vertexminerals.com.au
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6 th -8th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 13th.
May 6th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|Castille Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK )
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
