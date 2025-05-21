Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

nordic resourcesnnl:auasx:nnlbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
NNL:AU
Nordic Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Nordic Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nordic Resources

Nordic Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring district-scale nickel asset in Finland to support growing demand

Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Excellent Gold Intersections Verified at Kiimala Project

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

$2.85m Placement in Conjunction with 815Koz AuEq Acquisition

$2.85m Placement in Conjunction with 815Koz AuEq Acquisition

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced $2.85m Placement in Conjunction with 815Koz AuEq Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Major Finland Gold Transaction

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Major Finland Gold Transaction

Download the PDF here.

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States."

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to C$2,400,000 for drilling and exploration programs on the Company's Peruvian projects and for general working capital, all as further outlined below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Nordic Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Nordic Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Related News

resource investing

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

×