NiCAN Ltd (TSXV:NICN)) advances a portfolio of highly prospective yet underexplored projects in known nickel belts in Manitoba, one of the top nickel-producing provinces in Canada.

NiCAN’s flagship asset, the Wine project, is within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of Manitoba. The Pipy project, NiCan’s second asset, is only 15 kilometers away from the world-class Thompson nickel deposit, indicating the project's potential.
NiCan Limited

Company Highlights

  • NiCAN is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its highly prospective nickel projects in Manitoba, Canada.
  • The company’s flagship asset, the Wine project, is within the world-class Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of Manitoba, known for containing more than two dozen precious and base metal mines.
  • NiCAN’s recently announced drilling assay results at the Wine project discovered new mineralization with notable amounts of copper and nickel.
  • The Wine project is in close proximity to several significant deposits, such as the Reed Lake Mine and Spruce Point Mine.
  • The Pipy project, NiCAN’s second asset, is in the same geological region as the world-class Thompson mine, located only 15 kilometers south of the Thompson mine.
  • NiCAN recently doubled its land position at the Pipy project and is targeting high grade nickel sulphide mineralization similar to the Thompson T1 and T3 mines.
  • The company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with expertise in project development, asset exploration and financing of mining assets.

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to report additional diamond drill assay results from the Wine project in Manitoba intersecting a new mineralized zone near surface. These drill holes, Wine-22-06 and Wine-22-07, were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 2 and 3) :

NiCAN Reports High Grades in First Two Drill Holes at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 27.3 Metres of 2.61% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received outstanding assay results from the first two diamond drill holes drilled in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba . These drill holes were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project and were drilled vertically to gain an understanding of the overall thickness and orientation of mineralization encountered in the historical drilling.

Highlights (complete assays are set out in Tables 1 and 2) :

NiCAN Doubles Land Position at the Pipy Project in Thompson, Manitoba

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has expanded its land position at its Pipy Project ("Pipy") along the Thompson Nickel Belt, now totaling over 24 km 2 of prospective ground (Figure 1). The new claims, known as Pipy North, cover an area of 11.84 km 2 and are contiguous with Vale's property to the south.

Highlights:

NiCAN Confirms Historical Results at the Wine Project 20.36 Meters of 2.09% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received assay results from historical core drilled at the Wine project in 2007, which confirm the high-grade historical assays. The resampling work is part of the exploration program completed in the first half of 2022, which included 17 confirmation and reconnaissance diamond drill holes. The 56.8km 2 Wine property is located west of Snow Lake in Manitoba (see Figure 3). NiCAN is a recently listed nickel exploration company actively exploring nickel projects on known mineral belts in Manitoba, Canada trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Highlights:

Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX: QPM) – Trading Halt

The securities of Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (‘QPM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QPM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Rafaella Resources

Maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate At San Finx Of 1.2Mt At 0.80% Combined WO3 + Sn Grade

Rafaella Resources Limited (ASX:RFR) (‘Rafaella’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that a maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) has been completed at its 100% owned San Finx tin and tungsten mine (“San Finx”).

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Results of Oversubscribed Fundraise

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FUNDRAISE SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project Development Update

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completion rescheduled to mid-2023 to accommodate additional sample requirement for Pressure Oxidation and downstream solution purification testwork as off-take discussions support the Company’s nickel sulphate production path

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing metallurgical testwork and other key work streams being progressed as part of the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in north-eastern Brazil.

Horizonte Minerals PLC - Proposed Equity Fundraise of Approx £61.7 Million

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS IN THE APPENDIX, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN (Together, this "Announcement"), IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FUNDRAISE SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Renforth Resources Inc.

Channel Sampling at Lalonde Uncovers Shear Zone and Associated Battery Mineralization

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") announces the release of assay results from the July channel sampling program at Lalonde and offers an update on the ongoing stripping program also at the 9km long Lalonde battery metals occurrence within Renforth's wholly owned Surimeau District Project in NW Quebec.

  • July channel sampling program revealed mineralized shear in second channel, previously only seen within the historic pit in the powerline corridor at Lalonde
  • July channel sampling confirms second undrilled and not previously seen mineralized horizon at Victoria to the north of the stripped area
  • Current stripping program has discovered two shears, a north and a south, at Lalonde
  • July channel results include a highlight of 0.42% Ni over 0.6m within channel #2

July Channel Sampling

