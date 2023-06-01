Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received approval for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (the "MMDF") to support NiCAN's exploration activities at its Wine Project located in the Snow Lake Flin Flon area, Manitoba, Canada . The Company has received the first $150,000 of the grant, with the remainder expected in June 2023.

"NiCAN greatly appreciates the support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce," Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN commented. "This funding is earmarked for continued exploration at the Wine Project, which has returned truly impressive drill results to date. We look forward to announcing additional exploration results from the Wine Gabbro area in the coming weeks. The Company also plans to complete geophysical and geochemical surveys that will drive the exploration program for our next phase of drilling in this area."

The MMDF is a $20-million provincial fund, launched in July 2020 by the Manitoba Government and administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. This fund is specifically dedicated to providing funding for and supporting economic development and mining projects in northern Manitoba .

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in the well-established mining jurisdiction of Manitoba, Canada .

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the quantum of the grant; the timing for receipt of the balance of the grant; intended use of proceeds; drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NiCan Limited


NiCAN Expands the Wine Occurrence at the Wine Project, Manitoba, Canada Multiple Zones Intersected Including 1.91% NiEq over 23.5 Meters

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to announce that its 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba, Canada (Figure 2) has expanded several mineralized zones at the Wine Occurrence.

Highlights:
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 23-16 intersected four zones of mineralization including 12.6 meters at 1.52% Ni and 2.01% Cu (1.93% NiEq), from 48.3 to 60.9 meters (Table 1).
  • Diamond drill hole Wine 23-17 intersected three zones of mineralization including 23.5 meters at 1.59% Ni and 1.76% Cu, (1.91% NiEq), from 18.6 to 42.1 meters (Table 1, Figure 1).

Note: Nickel equivalent grades include nickel and copper values only and assume recoveries of 85% for nickel and 85% for copper based on comparable deposits. Nickel price: US$10.00 /lb; copper price US$3.75 /lb.

NiCAN Intersects New Mineralized Zone at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected new mineralization approximately 850 metres to the northeast of the Wine Occurrence (Figures 2 and 3) as part of its 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area, Manitoba, Canada .

All targets drilled to date have intersected varying quantities of disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization. Most notable has come from diamond drill hole Wine-23-08 where pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization have been intersected in two relatively shallow zones.

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6 . The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide plans for the upcoming 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). With permits and contracts in hand, preparation work is advancing, and drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

NiCAN anticipates drilling a minimum of 2,000 metres to test several targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and have been geophysically modelled. Drill holes have subsequently been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) provides the initial results from a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). This survey was designed to accurately define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a nickel mineralization signature. Preliminary interpretations indicate there is a distinct VTEM response to the Wine Occurrence, which had not been recognized in historical airborne surveys.

A significant number of additional VTEM anomalies, typically with subtle coincident magnetic responses, have been defined within the Wine Gabbro (Figure 1 sets out the responses at a 50-metre depth).  All of the selected VTEM anomalies are currently being geophysically modelled in order to be prioritized for subsequent drill testing, which is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: There are five additional geophysical targets selected for modelling at the south end of the Wine property not shown in figure.

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very pleased with the VTEM survey results and the ability to define additional targets within the immediate Wine Gabbro area that hosts the Wine Occurrence. The Company is currently designing and prioritizing the next set of drill targets for the upcoming winter program, which will focus on testing these newly defined geophysical targets. NiCAN is in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel projects in established mining jurisdictions."

A preliminary 3D model of the VTEM data has been received and merged with NiCAN's detailed 3D aeromagnetic model completed in 2021 to determine the relationship between conductivity and magnetic responses. In the region of the Wine Gabbro, deep seated magma chambers postulated to be feeder zones to the near surface nickel mineralization have been inferred from the aeromagnetic data. Conductive responses defined from the VTEM survey are interpreted to be sulphide rich horizons associated with these magnetic responses (Figure 2). The intrusion appears to cut into the sulphide horizons with the magma chambers, providing the ability to trap significant sulphur. Additional work is required to determine the nickel potential of this newly defined environment.

Beyond the immediate Wine Gabbro area, it was also noted that several VTEM responses of merit have been defined in the southern portion of the property, within the Reed Lake Mafic-Ultramafic Complex, where past rock sampling has indicated anomalous copper and PGM values. These potential targets on the southern portion of the property are currently being geophysically modelled for subsequent drill testing in 2023.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine was made up of multiple lenses (~16) of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains a number of similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

QA/QC

With respect to the Geotech 2022 Versatile time-domain airborne electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical data collected over the Wine project area in Manitoba, Canada , a total of 550 line-km of VTEM data was collected on east-west lines with a line spacing of 100m . The VTEM data were quality controlled first by Geotech before being sent to Geophysical consultants for further quality control purposes. The data were then used to create 3D electrical conductivity inversion models using a combination of parametric and voxel inversion approaches.

The 3D voxel inversion of the 2022 VTEM data used 20m x 20m x 20m mesh cell sizes in the core region of the mesh with a starting and reference model set to the various parametric anomalies embedded within a uniform 10,000 Ωm background. Inversion uncertainties were set to 3% with a noise floor of 1e-12 V/Am2.

The 2022 Geotech VTEM survey over the Wine project in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba was inverted in 3D to create a best fitting conductivity model. The final inversion consisted of many parametric inversions combined to form the starting model for a voxel inversion. The parametric inversions created best-fitting ellipsoids that represented the various strong conductors in the region, and then the traditional voxel inversion was able to take the parametric starting model and refine it as well as add near-surface information that was missing from the parametric inversions.

Collectively, these 3D inversion models highlight many strong conductive features in the Wine project area, and the interpretation of these anomalies should help to better understand the geologic and structural setting, which in turn can help generate future drill targets.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba , Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company") has completed a visit to the Siemcalsa core storage facility in Salamanca on a recent visit. As part of the recently announced transaction to acquire the Lumbrales property, the company acquired access to this facility. While at the facility the company acquired various reports, maps and sections relating to the Lumbrales property. Company personnel in Spain and Canada, with the assistance of this material, are currently preparing a work program for the revitalization of the Mari Tere mine which was last in formal operation in 198586, prior to its acquisition by Siemcalsa in 2007. Lower tin and overall metal prices caused a closure of this mine which remained dormant until acquired by Siemcalsa and subsequently Hispania.

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States ./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FSE: 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,002,000 (the " Offering "), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the " Agent ") as sole bookrunner and lead agent.

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au & 2.7g/t Ag, including 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag , and 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag at the edge of a downhole EM conductor and a large gravity anomaly at Cañada Honda

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 gt Pd, 0.22 gt Pt and 0.04 gt Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades and mining parameters.

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

