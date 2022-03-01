NexGen Energy Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has been approved for uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange from its current listing on the NYSE American LLC . The Company's common stock will begin trading under the symbol "NXE" at the opening of trading on March 4, 2022 . Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The uplisting on the NYSE is a major corporate milestone for NexGen in creating ...

NXE:CA,NXE