THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES UEX Corporation is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 6,414,103 common shares that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Ac t at a price of $0.39 per Flow-Through Common Share of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of ...