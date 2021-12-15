Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies. Read More >>
Energy Fuels
Overview
Uranium demonstrated that despite disruptions and even a global pandemic, it is still one of the best-performing commodities in the resource industry, according to leading strategists. With the current demand for the valuable mineral outreaching present supply, the world is seeing a bullish uranium market like never before.
The biggest uranium producers in Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Namibia saw mine closures and production cuts in 2020, leading to a 13-million-pound decline but significantly higher prices for the mineral. With mining operations slowly coming back online, US and Western-centric uranium companies leverage a chance to get a head start on the international competition and bullish market conditions that are hard to ignore.
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is the largest producer of uranium in the US, owns more US capacity, and holds the biggest in-ground uranium resource portfolio of any producer or near-producer.
Energy Fuels is the only uranium producer with both conventional production and In Situ Recovery (ISR) in the US. Its standalone White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the country and leverages early-mover advantages in current production, scalability, capacity and regional dominance. In 2019, the White Mesa Mill became the number one producer of vanadium in the US, with production levels reaching 1.9 million pounds at 99.7 percent high-purity vanadium. And, in 2021, the White Mesa Mill began commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product at a stage more advanced than any other US company.
The mill boasts strategic positioning near highly prospective conventional uranium projects owned by Energy Fuels and other miners. This portfolio includes the La Sal and Henry Mountain/Bullfrog projects in Utah, the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and the Sheep Mountain project in Wyoming. All projects host substantial uranium mineralization and mining-friendly conditions.
The company’s main short-term conventional operation is the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona. This high-grade uranium production asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S., leveraging advanced stage positioning. The asset is currently licensed, developed and being held on stand-by and well maintained by Energy Fuels in preparation for improving markets.
Additionally, Energy Fuels has two high-quality licensed and developed ISR production operations in its robust asset portfolio. The Alta Mesa ISR project in Texas hosts significant resources and exploration potential across 200,000 acres and the Nichols Ranch ISR project in Wyoming leverages 34 licensed wellfields, which advantageously benefits its long-term production profile. Both projects are on standby in anticipation of improving market conditions.
Energy Fuels offers excellent leverage to rising uranium prices and is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for additional domestic and global uranium supplies. The company also expects to earn additional revenues through third-party recycling and toll processing, production of other valuable minerals (including rare earths and vanadium), and other business opportunities at its White Mesa Mill.
In 2021, the company added Rare Earth Elements (REE) to its robust portfolio of critical metal production in efforts to transform the company into “America’s Critical Mineral Hub,” as described by Energy Fuels president and CEO Mark S. Chalmers. The future plans for the company include focusing on significant uranium production at the White Mesa Mill while also developing a complementary, fully integrated REE business.
“While we are obviously extremely excited about the potential for rare earths, our core business remains uranium production, and by almost any metric, including a successful track record of past and current uranium production, experience in both ISR and conventional uranium mining, existing licensed and constructed processing capacity, U.S.-origin inventory, recycling capabilities, and the like, Energy Fuels is clearly the leading U.S. uranium company as well. We are particularly excited by actions the Biden Administration is taking to address climate change and support nuclear energy,” commented Chalmers.
Energy Fuels Inc. has an impressive management team consisting of resource development, finance and M&A heavyweights. With over a century of combined experience in related fields, this leadership primes the company for economic success and exciting uranium production expansion.
Energy Fuels’ Company Highlights
- Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the US.
- The company is entering commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product in 2021, with plans to install fully integrated rare earth capabilities in the coming years.
- The company became the only primary vanadium producer in North America in 2019 with its White Mesa Mill.
- The White Mesa Mill in Utah is the only conventional uranium and vanadium mill operating in the US. It leverages an impressive annual capacity of over 8 million pounds of uranium.
- The Nichols Ranch ISR project is an existing ISR facility in Wyoming, licensed to produce two million pounds of uranium per annum.
- The Alta Mesa ISR project is a significant existing ISR production on standby in Texas with 1.5 million pounds of annual capacity.
- The company operates significant future scalability potential with three large-scale uranium projects containing over 50 million pounds of combined measured and indicated resources at the Sheep Mountain (fully-permitted), Roca Honda (advanced-stage permitting) and Bullfrog projects (pre-permitting stage).
- The company executes its alliance with RadTran to evaluate the recovery of thorium and radium from its existing rare earth carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy cancer therapeutics.
- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Energy Fuels to acquire a portfolio of conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado.
Energy Fuels’ Key Projects
White Mesa Mill
The White Mesa Mill is strategically located in southeast Utah, central to high grade uranium and vanadium mines in the United States. The mill is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States and operates extensive controls to ensure air, water, wildlife and environmental sustainability. The White Mesa Mill just began production of an intermediate rare earth product (mixed rare earth carbonate) and also has the capability of producing a high-purity vanadium product.
Since 2013, the mill has produced over six million pounds of uranium, reaching highs of 917,000 pounds of uranium in 2018. The asset has a licensed capacity to produce over eight million pounds of uranium per year. Although the mill has an ideal positioning to generate revenue through third-party toll milling, recycling low-cost alternate feed materials and participating in the cleanup of historic uranium mines in the region.
White Mesa Mill provides the company with a multitude of business opportunities, including the production of uranium, rare earths and vanadium. The mill gives Energy Fuels an early-mover domination in the uranium space as one of only two operating conventional uranium mills in North America.
Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant
The flagship Alta Mesa ISR Mine & Plant, located in South Texas, is a proven low-cost uranium producer, well-known within the US nuclear industry. The project is a fully licensed and constructed ISR asset that sits on over 200,000 acres of private land. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.
Between 2005 and 2013, the facility produced about 4.6 million pounds of uranium, including over one million pounds in two of those years. Its total operating capacity stands at 1.5 pounds of uranium per year. Additionally, the current measured and indicated mineral resources report 3.6 million pounds of uranium at averaged grades of 0.111 percent uranium with 16.8 million pounds of inferred mineral resources at average grades of 0.121 percent uranium. The large private land position contains highly prospective ground for future exploration and resource expansion.
Energy Fuels currently has Alta Mesa in a state of readiness and maintenance to resume production following market conditions.
Nichols Ranch ISR Project
The Nichols Ranch ISR project is located in the prolific Powder River Basin of Wyoming. Energy Fuels acquired this key production asset in 2015 through its acquisition of Uranerz Energy Corporation.
In 2017, Energy Fuels produced about 366,000 pounds of uranium at Nichols Ranch and produced over 140,000 pounds of uranium the year later. The company currently has an additional 34 wellfields permitted for future production as market conditions warrant, ensuring a long-term production profile.
The following steps for Nichols Ranch include increasing its production and advancing yield potential from the facility’s current licensed capacity of two million pounds of uranium per year. The project hosts significant expansion potential and has extensive controls in place to ensure environmental and wildlife protection.
Pinyon Plain Mine
The Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona is a licensed and substantially developed uranium mine that hosts the highest grade permitted mineralization in the US. The mine is currently on standby awaiting improved prices, and its surface infrastructure and production shaft are completed. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the asset.
The mine hosts measured and indicated uranium resources at 2.43 million pounds at average grades of 0.88 percent uranium. The company intends to ship ore produced from the mine to its White Mesa Mill for processing. Pinyon Plain also has the potential to become a significant copper producer with measured and indicated copper resources of 11.94 million pounds at average grades of 5.93 percent copper.
The asset could become the lowest-cost uranium mine in the U.S. The asset currently is on stand-by.
Henry Mountains Complex
The Henry Mountains complex is a contiguous group of uranium properties, including the Tony M and Southwest deposit and the Copper Bench and the Indian Bench (Bullfrog) deposits in Utah. Its NI 43-101 technical report shows approximately 2.5 million tons of indicated resources with an average grade of 0.27 percent uranium and approximately 1.61 million tons of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.25 percent uranium.
The fully-permitted and developed Tony M portion of the Henry Mountains complex is currently on standby, with the high-grade Bullfrog deposit preparing for permitting. Energy Fuels estimates Henry Mountain could produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year as a strategic asset near the company’s White Mesa Mill.
La Sal Complex
The La Sal complex is a fully permitted and developed series of mines, including four uranium and vanadium mines (La Sal, Beaver, Energy Queen and Pandora) connected by an extensive network of underground workings. The complex is located in the La Sal mining district, Utah along the La Sal trend, which runs east to west for about 20 miles. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of La Sal.
Past exploration on the asset includes production in early 2013 and test mining in 2019, revealing high-grade uranium and vanadium. La Sal hosts measured and indicated mineral resources hovering 4.1 million pounds of uranium and 21.5 million pounds of vanadium at average grades of 0.18 percent uranium and 0.94 percent vanadium.
Moving forward, Energy Fuels plans to continue with its readiness activities and expects to complete a surface and underground drilling program at the La Sal complex to potentially expand the known uranium and vanadium resources in a future resource report.
Sheep Mountain Project
The Sheep Mountain project is a fully-permitted conventional uranium mine located approximately eight miles south of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, on a land package totaling 4,475 acres. The project includes the Congo pit, a proposed open-pit development and the existing Sheep Mountain underground mine.
The Sheep Mountain mine is a formerly producing conventional uranium mine with the potential to become a long-term uranium production center at higher uranium prices. The project has a resource estimate of approximately 12.9 million tons of measured and indicated resources at an average grade of 0.12 percent uranium, including 18.4 million pounds of reserves.
Energy Fuels has already strategically acquired its final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the Sheep Mountain project, which was the last major government approval required to begin mining at this site. Energy Fuels plans to redevelop Sheep Mountain using conventional underground and open-pit mining methods with uranium produced in a new heap leach extraction process. The pre-feasibility study estimates Sheep Mountain can produce up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium annually over its 15-year lifespan.
Roca Honda
The Roca Honda project is located in northwest New Mexico within trucking distance of Energy Fuels’ White Mesa mill. Honda is one of the largest and highest-grade development-stage uranium projects in the US. Energy Fuels owns 100 percent of the project.
The project hosts 1.51 million tons of measured and indicated resources, with an average grade of 0.48 percent uranium containing 14.56 million pounds of uranium and an additional 1.20 million tons of inferred mineral resources with an average grade of 0.47 percent uranium containing 11.21 million pounds of uranium. Roca Honda has strategic positioning adjacent to General Atomics’ Mount Taylor mine and could see similarly successful yield as its geographic neighbor.
Energy Fuels is currently working towards advanced stages of permitting for Roca Honda and could see up to 2.7 million pounds of annual uranium production for the project over a nine-year mine life.
Energy Fuels’ Management Team
Mark Chalmers — President, CEO & Director
Mark Chalmers brings an extensive background in both the U.S. and global uranium mining and processing industries to Energy Fuels. From 2011 to 2015, he served as executive general manager of Production for Paladin Energy Ltd., a uranium producer with assets in Australia and Africa, including the Langer Heinrich and Kayelekera mines, where he oversaw sustained, significant increases in production while reducing operating costs.
Chalmers also possesses extensive experience in ISR uranium production, including management of the Beverley Uranium Mine owned by General Atomics in Australia and the Highland mine owned by Cameco Corporation. Chalmers has consulted with several of the largest players in the uranium supply sector, including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Marubeni and currently serves as the Chair of the Australian Uranium Council, a position he has held since 2007.
David C. Frydenlund — CFO, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
David Frydenlund’s expertise extends to NRC, EPA, State and Federal regulatory and environmental laws and regulations. From 1997 to 2012, Frydenlund was VP of Regulatory Affairs, counsel and corporate secretary of Denison Mines Corp. and its predecessor International Uranium Corporation and was also a director of IUC from 1997 to 2006. From 1996 to 1997, Frydenlund was a VP of the Lundin Group of international public mining and oil and gas companies. Before, he was a partner with the Vancouver law firm of Ladner Downs, where his practice focused on corporate, securities and international mining transactions law. He was also an adjunct professor, corporate law, at the University of British Columbia Faculty of Law from 1990 to1994.
Curtis H. Moore — VP of Marketing & Corporate Development
Curtis Moore is in charge of product marketing for Energy Fuels and is closely involved in mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, public relations, and corporate law. He has been with Energy Fuels for over 14 years, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Prior, Moore worked in multi-family real estate development, government relations and public affairs, production homebuilding and private law practice. He is a licensed attorney in the State of Colorado.
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology
Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.
Energy Fuels is quickly building a new, environmentally friendly REE supply chain in the United States , and the Project with NSP represents an exciting opportunity to significantly improve the REE metal-making process and potentially provide Energy Fuels with a competitive advantage in the REE supply chain. At its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") in Utah , the Company is currently producing mixed REE carbonate ( "REE Carbonate" ) while recovering uranium from natural monazite sands ( "Monazite" ) which are produced as a low-cost byproduct of heavy mineral sands mining in the U.S. and around the globe. Energy Fuels' REE Carbonate is the most advanced REE product being produced in the U.S. today. The Company is also moving quickly toward producing REE Oxides at the Mill using proven solvent extraction ( "SX" ) technologies. The Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium oxides using SX technology.
Founded in 2008, NSP originally focused on producing solar quality silicon metals and refractory metal powders, eventually turning its attention to the production of titanium and alloy powders through sodium reduction. More recently, NSP has developed a process to create REE Metals from REE Oxides through molten sodium reduction of anhydrous REE chloride materials in a process similar to the Kroll process (called the "Hunter Titanium Process") which is used for the production of titanium metals through sodium reduction.
The production of REE Metals utilizing the Technology will involve feeding anhydrous REE chloride materials, which are free of water, into a molten sodium bath. A rapid reaction takes place between the molten sodium and the REE chlorides. The process is highly exothermic, releasing energy, so the molten sodium acts to control the rate of the reaction. The reaction products are REE Metal and sodium chloride, commonly known as salt.
The NSP sodium reduction of REE Metals has several advantages over the industry standard REE metal making method, which utilizes electrolytic reduction of REE oxides in molten lithium fluoride/REE fluoride baths. First, the NSP process does not have any associated air emissions, and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology, which emits carbofluoromethane (CF4) gas, which is a powerful GHG. Second, current estimates indicate that the NSP process is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods, because it does not consume graphite crucible materials and utilizes significantly less energy and labor. Finally, the NSP process requires anhydrous chloride feeds, which we believe can be generated directly from rich liquor streams coming from the Mill's planned SX circuit. This could eliminate the need for oxalate precipitation and calcination of materials destined for REE metal making. As a result of these factors, operating cost savings are currently estimated to potentially be several times less than conventional REE metal-making methods.
As with any new technology, risks are present which must be evaluated and addressed, including successfully creating anhydrous chloride feeds at a commercial scale with the associated risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product, and the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products.
NSP holds two U.S. patents and one pending patent application for the Technology, under which it has proven the ability to produce REE Metals on a kilogram batch scale basis at the U.S. Department of Energy's Technology Readiness Level ( "TRL" ) 5. Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project is intended to advance the Technology to allow for: (i) the continuous, pilot-scale production of 10 kilograms per hour of neodymium-praseodymium ( "NdPr" ) metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7; (ii) the separate build of a batch reactor able to produce key minor magnet metals (e.g., dysprosium, terbium); and (iii) the demonstration of samarium-cobalt alloy production. The Project will be directed by Energy Fuels with technical support from other research firms and institutions as required.
Under the MOU, the parties will negotiate and enter into binding agreements ( "Definitive Agreements" ) that govern the Project, including the creation of a new entity that will hold an exclusive license to the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. The MOU contemplates a phased development of the Project to scale-up to the production of 1,000 metric tonnes of one or more REE Metals per year. Energy Fuels will have the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the entity and Technology, as it relates to REE Metal making, by making the following capital investments:
- US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution of the MOU;
- US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements;
- US$1 million within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements to be applied to the Project's 2022 budget and work plan; and
- Energy Fuels will fund all future approved annual budgets as may be required for commercialization of the Project, up to a maximum additional expenditure of US$8.5 million over three (3) years, totaling US$10 million for the Project.
Upon the successful completion of the Project and the $10 million investment, Energy Fuels will control the exclusive rights to the entity and the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. Energy Fuels will also have the right to cease funding at various decision points during the Project, at which point Energy Fuels will hold a percentage of the new entity and Technology, proportional to its amount contributed. If Energy Fuels ceases funding prior to earning 100% of the Technology, NSP will have the right in certain circumstances to acquire Energy Fuels' interest in the entity and Technology by reimbursing Energy Fuels for its expenditures on the Project.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "Metal-making is a critical step in the rare earth supply chain. Energy Fuels has already restored monazite 'crack-and-leach' capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah , where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels. We are also quickly moving toward adding solvent extraction separation equipment at the Mill and associated permitting that will allow us to produce commercial separated rare earth oxide powders in the coming years. In fact, we are already well advanced with piloting these capabilities on a continuous 24/7 basis at the Mill today.
"The next step in rare earth processing and refining is turning those separated rare earth oxide powders into usable rare earth metals and alloys, particularly NdPr metal needed for NdFeB magnets used in EVs, wind generation and other technologies. We are interested in Nanoscale Powders' technology because we believe it has the potential to produce REE metals at lower cost, using less energy, and producing significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional REE metal making methods. If successful, Nanoscale's metal-making technology could be orders of magnitude safer and less expensive than the current established technology. This is the type of technology we as Americans need to develop to produce advanced rare earth materials in a cost-competitive manner, while achieving the highest standards of protection of public health, safety, and the environment. Nanoscale Powders has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale, and then to commercial scale in the coming years. Our relationship with Nanoscale Powders demonstrates Energy Fuels' commitment to fully integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible."
Implementation of this initiative is subject to the execution of Definitive Agreements.
ABOUT Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
ABOUT NANOSCALE
Nanoscale Powders LLC ( www.nanoscalepowders.com ) is a Boston -based, privately held company, operating patented processes capable of producing a wide range of engineered metal, alloy and ceramic powders and powder-derived products, including solids as well as additive-manufacturing powders. For further information, please contact Andrew.matheson@nanoscalepowders.com .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Energy Fuels. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Energy Fuels' objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: any expectation that the Project will be successful; any expectation that the Project has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible or at all; any expectation that Energy Fuels will move quickly toward producing separated REE Oxides at the Mill using proven SX technologies or at all; any expectation that the Technology is a superior technology for the production of REE Metals; any expectation that application of the Technology does not result in any associated air emissions and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology; any expectation that the Technology is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods or that operating cost savings are potentially several times less than conventional methods; any expectation that Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project will advance the Technology to allow for the continuous, pilot-scale, production of 10 kilograms per hour of NdPr metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7 or that the other objectives of the Project will be achieved; any expectation that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into binding Definitive Agreements such that the Project will proceed past the MOU stage; any expectation that Energy Fuels will earn a 100% interest in the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making; and any expectation that the Technology will be advanced to commercial scale in the coming years. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: technical difficulties; processing difficulties and upsets; the risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product; the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products; licensing, permitting and regulatory delays; litigation risks; competition from others; and market factors, including future demand for and prices realized from the sale of REEs and REE Metals. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-strategic-venture-with-nanoscale-powders-to-develop-innovative-rare-earth-metal-making-technology-301445079.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c0502.html
Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Milo Uranium-Copper-Gold-REE Project in Queensland Australia
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, CUR Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the " Vendor "), a wholly owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (" GBM ") (ASX: GBZ), an Australian listed Mineral Exploration company, to acquire (the " GBM Transaction ")a 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project (" Milo " or the " Project "). The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within The Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland.
Key Points:
- Uranium Plus Multi-Element Historic Resources
- Untested Exploration Upside
- Strategic Rare Earth Mineral Potential
- Expands CUR's Queensland Project Portfolio
- Compelling Acquisition Terms
Philip Williams President and CEO commented, "With today's signing of the Agreement, the Transaction will add another uranium project to the CUR portfolio with significant previous expenditures and historic mineral resources. Like many of our other projects we believe that Milo boasts strong exploration potential which we intend to pursue in short order. The project also fits well with our existing Queensland assets, namely Ben Lomond and Maureen, and will provide critical mass in an important global mining jurisdiction. We feel strongly that Milo will be a valuable project to CUR as it may be advanced as a uranium asset with additional historic mineral resources of rare earths, copper and gold. Currently the Queensland Government of Australia is highlighting rare earths as a priority for development as part of its New Economy Mineral Initiative. In October 2020 the Premier for Queensland announced a Government Initiative to develop New Economy Minerals within The North West Mineral Belt. Within this report Milo was highlighted as one of the potential development projects."
Terms Of the Sale and Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to the Agreement, CUR will acquire a 100% interest in the Project from the Vendor for the following consideration:
- The payment of $500,000 in cash, payable within five days of signing the Agreement.
- The issuance of 750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" CUR Shares ") at a price per CUR Share of $2.85 which is based on the 7-day volume-weight average price of the CUR Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") up to the date immediately prior to signing of the Agreement.
Any CUR Shares issued in connection with the GBM Transaction are subject to approval of the TSXV and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project
The Milo deposit is a large IOCG breccia style system where base and precious metal mineralization occurs as moderate to steeply north-east dipping, sulphide rich breccia zones which are enclosed by a zone of TREEYO-P2O5 enrichment forming a halo to the base metal mineralization. Drilling by GBM from 2010 to 2012 totalled 32 drillholes with each phase of drilling extending the mineralization to the north and south. The drilling has delineated continuous Uranium, Cu and REE mineralization over a strike length of 1 kilometre and up to 200 metres wide. The 2012 drilling program intersected some high-grade Cu mineralization including 2 metres @ 6.19% Cu at 163 m downhole in MIL015, one of the most southerly drilled holes. Oxidation at Milo is generally shallow, typically extending 10 metres to 20 metres below surface. There are currently no drillholes that penetrate the oxidised mineralization and so the nature of any oxide or supergene mineralization is unknown.
Historic Mineral Resources
Mining One Consultants ("Mining One"), an independent consulting company, prepared a technical report on the Project in accordance with the disclosure standards of JORC, 2004 entitled "Milo Project Scoping Study" dated March 2013. Geomodelling Ltd. was contracted by GBM to generate a block model resource estimate for the deposit for inclusion in the Mining One report. The block model was created using Minesight software using block proportions to calculate volumes. The resources reported were generated from this model and were classified as inferred under the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Joint Ore Reserves Reporting Code 2004. The results of the resource estimate are shown below:
Table 1: Milo Inferred TREEYO resource, at a 300ppm TREEYO cut-off.
|cutoff
|tonnnes
|TREEYO
|P2O5¹
|CeO2¹
|La2O3¹
|Nd2O3¹
|Pr2O3¹
|(TREEYO ppm)
|(Mt)
|(ppm, t)
|(%,t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|Grades
|330
|176
|620
|0.75
|260
|150
|80
|24
|Contained metal
|108,000
|1,330,000
|46,140
|26,460
|13,850
|4,230
|Sm2O3¹
|Eu2O3¹
|Gd2O3¹
|Y2O3²
|Dy2O3²
|Er2O3²
|Others²
|(ppm, t)
|(pm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|12
|4
|10
|52
|8
|5
|9
|¹ LREEOs
|2,170
|710
|1,780
|9,150
|1,480
|850
|1,620
|² HREEYs
Table 2: Inferred copper equivalent resource (above 0.1% copper equivalent).
|cutoff
|tonnes
|CuEq
|Au
|Cu
|Ag
|Mo
|Co
|U₃O₈
|(CuEq %)
|(Mt)
|(%, t)
|(ppm, oz)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, oz)
|(ppm/t)
|(ppm/t)
|(ppm/M lbs)
|Resource
|0.1
|88.4
|0.34
|0.04
|1,090
|1.63
|65
|130
|72
|Contained metal
|301,000
|126,000
|96,500
|4,638,000
|5,700
|11,700
|14.0
The inferred resource envelope is approximately 1,000 metres x 200 metres in size and is open in all directions including up dip where steep terrain has limited near surface drilling access.
This historical estimate is considered to be a "historical estimate" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and is not considered by the Company to be current and the Company is not treating them as such. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. CUR would need to review and verify the previous drill hole data and conduct an exploration program, including twinning of historical drill holes in order to verify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource.
Exploration Potential
Exploration potential at Milo is considered to be very good. Much of the previous work at Milo including the bulk of drilling has been directed at The Milo Gossan. A similar gossan occurs immediately to the west (Milo Western Gossan) and is over 1 kilometre long. It has a similar Radiometric signature to Milo. In addition, a further large untested radiometric anomaly occurs approximately 1 kilometre to the North (Milo North) which has the largest radiometric anomaly on the tenement. Previous work has focused on the rare earth potential of the project rather than the Uranium potential.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c2fe2-4992-493f-97cc-e1cfddbe2b7b
Near Milo Prospects:
- Milo North: Large U channel radiometric anomaly coincident with a pronounced topographic ridge. Minimal exploration to date includes some soil lines and sporadic rock chip sampling. No drilling has been conducted. Peak rock chip assays returned 0.15 % Cu, 0.8% P (no REE assays), and 60 ppm U from copper oxide stained, jarositic faulted breccia gossan zone along ridge top.
- Milo Western Gossan: A number of geochemical/structural/historical targets exist within the current extent of the GBM soil sampling grid surrounding Milo. The most prominent of these is Milo Western Gossan (MWG). Savage mapped the prospect in detail, defining a 600 metre long, narrow linear gossan with pronounced structural complexity. The gossan was interpreted to occur at the margin of an intensely altered mafic unit and a sheared shale unit. GBM drilled six shallow RC holes on five sections, intersecting the gossan (‘lode') in five of the six holes and producing a number of high-grade (compared to Milo) narrow Cu-Au intersections. Mo, Co and U are also present in low-grade concentrations within the lode zone.
- Milo South: Completion of a detailed soil grid south of the highway at Milo outlined a large and intense copper-in-soil anomaly associated with an pronounced semi-circular magnetic feature. Subsequent mapping defined another extensive gossanous zone which had in the past produced strongly anomalous Cu in rock-chips. The gossan, approximately 400m in length, is in the center of the soil anomaly and is associated with an altered mafic unit, possibly dolerite. The prospect has not been drill-tested.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Peter Mullens (FAusIMM), CUR's VP Business Development, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the completion of the GBM Transaction and the Company's future plans with respect to the Project, including its exploration. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that the TSXV will approve the CUR Shares required under the Agreement, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Energy Fuels - Quarterly results are not exciting. Keep an eye on uranium prices
Energy Fuels reported 2021-3Q EPS of $(0.05) versus $(0.08), in line with our estimate of $(0.05) and slightly below the consensus estimate of $(0.03). With no uranium sales and little revenues, the loss was largely a function of operating costs. Lower standby and administration costs helped improve the bottom line. Rare Earth concentrate sales covered its cost of sales. We had hoped to see Rare Earth start to contribute to earnings, but supply delays have pushed back sales into 2022. Company developments discussed in the press release have already been reported. The press release discussed the start up of Rare Earth Elements (REE) operations, the recent rise in uranium prices, management's desire to sign uranium supply contracts, the sale of non-core assets, "active discussions" discussion with monazite suppliers, and a strategic alliance to evaluate thorium (and possibly radium) recovery. Energy Fuels remains well positioned to expand operations. Working capital rose to $133 million ($100 million cash & securities). The company recorded $29 million in inventories at the end of the quarter, a number that has risen to $47 million with recent strength in uranium prices. Energy Fuel's cash position will grow with the recent closing of assets sales to Consolidated Uranium (CUR) worth $35 million payable in cash and CUR stock. Payments are staggered over the next three years and tied to achieving commercial operations (see Oct 27 press release) . We believe UUUU's cash position to be sufficient to expand REE and uranium operations (although developing REE separating capabilities would require external financing). Webcast at 4:00 pm ET on November 2 may provide additional color. Management will host a video webcast to discuss results and update investors on its operations. Interested parties can access the webcast by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or through the company's website. We are maintaining our Outperform rating and $9 price target. With results coming in line with expectations, we are maintaining our rating and price target. Energy Fuels remains the premier domestic uranium, vanadium and REE and is the best positioned to take advantage of the rise in prices for these elements due to its large, licensed milling operations. Read More >>
International Consolidated Uranium Announces Upsizing of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$18.0 Million
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud "), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have agreed to increase the size of the private placement previously announced on October 29, 2021 from C$15,000,325 to C$18,000,000. Under the revised private placement, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 6,792,453 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$2.65 per Unit (the " Unit Price ") on a "bought deal" private placement basis for gross proceeds of C$18,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price per Warrant Share of C$4.00 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.
The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase for resale up to 755,000 additional Units at the Unit Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,750 (the " Over-Allotment Option "). The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.
The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 22, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company entered a transformational strategic acquisition agreement and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
Philip Williams
President and CEO
Consolidated Uranium Inc.
+1 778 383 3057
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the completion of the Offering; the expected gross proceeds of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the anticipated date for closing of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2021 Results, Including Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Commercial Rare Earth Production
Webcast on November 2, 2021
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Highlights:
- At September 30, 2021 , the Company had a very robust balance sheet with $132.8 million of working capital, including $100.8 million of cash and marketable securities and $29.3 million of inventory. At current commodity prices, the Company's product inventory has a value of $46.9 million .
- During the quarter ended September 30, 2021 , the Company incurred a net loss of $8.0 million , due primarily to increased development expenditures and other costs incurred in ramping up our mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate ") production at the White Mesa Mill in Utah (the " Mill ").
- Between June 30, 2021 and October 15, 2021 , the price of uranium rose 42%, mainly due to the entry of financial entities into the market who are buying uranium on the spot market with a stated intent to hold the inventory for the long-term.
- With several existing uranium mines on standby and significant inventories of Company-produced, U.S.-origin uranium available for sale, the Company is actively seeking out opportunities to supply uranium to nuclear utilities under term contracts while also evaluating the potential to sell some inventory on the spot market.
- The Company is in the process of ramping up to expected commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate in Q1-2021, and began deliveries of this intermediate REE product to a separation facility in Europe in July 2021 .
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several global suppliers of natural monazite ore to supply feed for this growing REE initiative, which has the potential to include the production of separated REE oxides in the future, subject to licensing, successful commissioning, and prevailing market conditions.
- On October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of a package of non-core conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado to Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( "CUR" ). Based on CUR's closing share price of Cdn$2.95 on October 26, 2021 , the U.S.-to-Canadian exchange rate as of closing, and assuming full performance of the stipulated deferred cash payments, the current value of this divestment is approximately $35.1 million , plus additional production payments totaling up to Cdn$5 million payable upon commencement of production from the projects in the future.
- On July 29, 2021 , the Company entered into a strategic alliance agreement with RadTran, LLC, a private technology development company, to evaluate the recovery of thorium and potentially radium from the Company's RE Carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics.
- On September 16 and 17, 2021, the Company hosted mining, environmental and political heavyweights at an Open House at its White Mesa Mill in Utah to showcase its uranium and REE activities. Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney , Congressman John Curtis , Constantine Karayannopoulos , CEO Neo Performance Materials, Dr. Kathryn Huff , Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy and others, delivered remarks in person or virtually.
- At the Open House, the Company also announced the establishment of its San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the local communities, including Tribal communities, surrounding the Company's White Mesa Mill in southeast Utah .
Mark S. Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and CEO, stated:
"Energy Fuels continues to make rapid progress toward positioning our White Mesa Mill as America's "Critical Minerals Hub," by maintaining the Mill's key uranium and vanadium production capabilities while further diversifying our portfolio to include rare earth elements production – an exciting and strategically important move both domestically and for the Company. We also continue to watch the uranium markets closely in order to best evaluate our opportunities to capitalize on recent price increases and market improvements.
"After many years of low prices, uranium markets have recently sprung to life with significant price action. Between mid-August and mid-September, the spot price of uranium rose a staggering 66%, mainly due to significant spot purchases by financial entities who have stated their intention to hold the uranium for several years. Nuclear utilities, traders, and others have had access to plentiful uranium on the spot market for the past several years and, in many cases, depended on the spot market to meet their short- and mid-term fuel requirements and delivery commitments. These new purchasers of uranium are removing material from the spot market, thereby potentially creating a fundamental shift in the market by rapidly increasing demand. One could liken these entities to another major, new nuclear utility entering the scene and consuming large quantities of uranium, as this material is not expected to be available for sale in the foreseeable future, if ever. We believe this new dynamic could create opportunities for Energy Fuels to enter into long-term supply contracts for a portion of our production with nuclear utilities at prices, quantities and other terms that generate sufficient project cashflow, all while keeping the majority of our production leveraged to further potential increases in uranium prices.
"Earlier this year, Energy Fuels took major strides toward becoming a major player in the global rare earth element space. As I mentioned before, we are currently producing mixed rare earth carbonate from U.S.-sourced natural monazite sand at our White Mesa Mill. Because our product is ready for separation into individual rare earth oxides without further processing, we are currently producing an intermediate rare earth product in a more advanced form than any other U.S. company. We will be receiving additional shipments of natural monazite sand in Q4-2021 and throughout 2022, and we are in advanced discussions with several monazite suppliers around the world to secure a diverse supply of feed for this exciting initiative. We are also very excited about our Strategic Alliance with RadTran, which has the potential to help produce isotopes from our existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams for use in cancer therapeutics that can improve human health and, ultimately, save lives. These two initiatives, which are complementary to our core uranium business, are examples of the unique and valuable capabilities of the White Mesa Mill.
"Our distinct competitive advantage over our peers is that we have the existing licenses and permits, longstanding experience and expertise, and unique facilities and projects in a diverse number of locations that, together, are able to recover, manage, process and dispose of radionuclide-bearing materials. This is why we are the number one uranium producer in the U.S. and why we believe we have the strong potential to become one of the lowest-cost, non-Chinese rare earth producers in the world. These unique capabilities also allow us to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, execute our industry-leading, low-cost recycling programs, and pursue our innovative initiative with RadTran to recover thorium and radium for use in the medical isotopes needed for emerging cancer therapies. We will continue to seek new ways to leverage our unique capabilities with the ultimate goals of generating substantial free cashflow and creating shareholder value."
Webcast at 4:00 pm ET on November 2, 2021 :
Energy Fuels will be hosting a video webcast on November 2, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET ( 2:00 pm MT ) to discuss its Q3-2021 financial results, uranium strategy, rare earth production and other corporate initiatives. To join the webcast and access the presentation and viewer-controlled webcast slides, please click on the link below:
If you would like to participate in the webcast and ask questions, please dial in to 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ).
A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ) and by entering the code 036877#. The recording will be available until November 16, 2021 .
Selected Summary Financial Information:
|
$000's, except per share data
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
$ 1,524
|
$ 1,274
|
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
796
|
(370)
|
|
|
Operating Loss
|
(25,570)
|
(23,624)
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
|
(29,562)
|
(22,699)
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.21)
|
(0.19)
|
|
|
$000's
|
As at September 30, 2021
|
As at December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Position:
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital
|
$ 132,793
|
$ 40,158
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
22,211
|
23,621
|
|
|
Mineral properties, net
|
83,539
|
83,539
|
|
|
Total assets
|
267,283
|
183,236
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
13,877
|
13,376
|
|
Financial Discussion:
At September 30, 2021, the Company had $132.8 million of working capital, including $100.8 million of cash and marketable securities and $29.3 million of inventory, including approximately 691,000 pounds of uranium and 1,672,000 pounds of high-purity vanadium, both in the form of immediately marketable product. The current spot price of U 3 O 8 , according to TradeTech, is $47 .00 per pound (up 55% in 2021), and the current mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 , according to Metal Bulletin, is $8 .00 per pound (up 48% in 2021). Based on today's spot prices, the Company's uranium, vanadium, and RE Carbonate inventories have a current market value of $32 .5 million, $13 .4 million, and $1.0 million respectively, totaling $46.9 million .
Following the quarter-end, on October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain non-core conventional assets to CUR. In addition to receiving $2 million cash at closing, the Company also now holds 19.9% of the outstanding shares of CUR having a current value of approximately $28.3 million .
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021 , the Company incurred a net loss of $8.0 million , compared to a net loss of $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $29.7 million year-to-date compared to $22 .8 million during the first nine months of 2020. The increased net losses in 2021 are due primarily to increased development expenditures incurred in ramping up our RE Carbonate production at the Mill of $1.8 million during the quarter and $6.1 million year-to-date, and to underutilized capacity production costs applicable to rare earth concentrates during the quarter and year-to-date of $0.45 million . The underutilized capacity production costs are due to low throughput rates as the Mill ramps-up to commercial-scale production. To date, the Mill has focused on producing commercially salable RE Carbonate at low throughput rates and has been very pleased with the resulting product it is shipping for separation. The Mill expects to increase its throughput rates as its supplies of monazite sands increase. The Company is in advanced discussions with several monazite suppliers to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, and once secured, we expect these additional supplies will result in sufficient throughput to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis.
Commencement of Rare Earth Carbonate Deliveries in 2021:
In July, the Company commenced deliveries of RE Carbonate to the Silmet rare earth separations facility in Estonia , owned by Neo Performance Materials (" Neo "), creating a new United States -to- Europe rare earth supply chain. During the initial ramp-up of RE Carbonate production, the Company produced approximately 270 tonnes of RE Carbonate (containing approximately 120 tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ")) from natural monazite sands mined from heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") in Georgia, USA by The Chemours Company. Subject to final verification, initial analyses indicate that Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate meets or surpasses the specifications of Neo's separation facility.
Monazite sand is widely recognized as one of the most valuable rare earth minerals in the World, due to its superior distributions of magnetic REEs needed for various clean energy, defense and other advanced technologies. Monazite from the southeast U.S. typically contains roughly 55% TREO of which the magnetic elements neodymium and praseodymium ( "NdPr" ) comprise approximately 22% of the TREO. NdPr are among the most valuable of the rare earth elements, as they are the key ingredient in the manufacture of high-strength permanent magnets that are essential to the lightweight and powerful motors required in electric vehicles, permanent magnet wind turbines used for renewable energy generation, and a variety of other modern technologies, including, mobile devices and defense applications. U.S. Monazite also contains approximately 14.4% "heavy" rare earths on a TREO basis, including roughly 1.5% dysprosium and terbium which have additional important magnet and national defense applications.
Natural monazite sand is currently recovered as a low-cost byproduct of HMS operations in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world. The historic challenge with monazite is that it contains higher concentrations of natural uranium, thorium and other radionuclides relative to other minerals, thereby requiring specific licenses and specialized technical capabilities to handle and process. Energy Fuels currently holds the required licenses, and in 2021 we unlocked the value of this domestic resource. Energy Fuels' commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate from U.S.-mined natural monazite sand positions Energy Fuels as the only company in North America currently producing a monazite-derived, enhanced rare earth material, and the only company in North America producing an intermediate rare earth product ready for separation without further processing.
The Company and Neo also announced the signing of a definitive supply agreement under which Energy Fuels will ship all or a portion of its RE Carbonate to Neo's Silmet facility for processing into separated rare earth materials used in rare earth permanent magnets and other rare earth-based advanced materials. We believe the Company is well on its way to creating a new, low-cost, fully integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain that meets the highest global standards for environmental protection, sustainability and human rights, and that allows for source validation and tracking from mining through final end-use applications for manufacturers in North America , Europe , Japan and other nations.
We are currently scoping the potential to produce separated REE oxides using proven solvent extraction ( "SX" ) technology that we have utilized for the recovery of uranium and vanadium over the past 40+ years. We are also evaluating moving farther down the REE supply chain to produce certain rare earth metals, alloys and other advanced REE products.
Sale of Non-Core Conventional Assets to International Consolidated Uranium Inc:
On October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of a portfolio of non-core conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado , including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine, the Rim mine, the Sage Plain project, and several U.S. Department of Energy leases, to CUR. In addition, the Company and CUR entered into toll-milling and operating agreements with respect to the properties. The consideration payable by CUR to Energy Fuels included $2 million cash payable at closing, such number of shares that results in Energy Fuels holding 19.9% of the outstanding CUR common shares immediately after closing, Cdn$6 million of deferred cash payable over time, and up to Cdn$5 million of deferred cash payable on the commencement of commercial production at the properties. Through this accretive disposition, Energy Fuels believes the value of these high-quality, permitted, and past-producing mines can be unlocked for Company shareholders, while also allowing the Company to cut standby costs, earn management fees, and potentially realize toll milling fees in the future. Based on the October 26, 2021 CUR share price, exchange rates and assuming full performance of the agreement, the current value of this divestment is approximately $35.1 million , plus additional payments totaling up to Cdn$5 million payable upon commencement of production from the projects in the future.
Collaboration with RadTran, LLC on Recovering Medical Isotopes for Advanced Cancer Therapies:
On July 28, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC, a technology development company focused on closing critical gaps in the procurement of medical isotopes for emerging TAT cancer therapeutics and other applications. Under this strategic alliance, the Company will evaluate the feasibility of recovering Th-232, and potentially Ra-226 from its existing uranium and RE Carbonate process streams at the Mill and, together with RadTran evaluate the feasibility of recovering Ra-228 from the Th-232 and Th-228 from the Ra-228 at the Mill using RadTran technologies. The recovered Ra-228, Th-228 and potentially Ra-226 would then be sold to pharmaceutical companies and others to produce Pb-212, Ac-225, Bi-213, Ra-224 and Ra-223, which are the leading medically attractive TAT isotopes for the treatment of cancer. Existing supplies of these isotopes for TAT applications are in short supply, and methods of production are costly and currently cannot be scaled to meet the demand as new drugs are developed and approved. This is a major roadblock in the research and development of new TAT drugs as pharmaceutical companies wait for scalable and affordable production technologies to become available. Under this exciting initiative, the Company has the potential to recycle valuable isotopes from its existing process streams, that would otherwise be lost to disposal, for use in the treatment of cancer.
Market Conditions
Uranium prices improved significantly during the quarter, while also exhibiting considerable volatility. Between June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 , uranium prices rose from $32.40 per pound to $42.20 per pound (30% increase), reaching a high of $50.50 on September 17 and a low of $30.50 on August 13 . Subsequent to the quarter, the uranium price dropped to $37.40 on October 8 , then rose again to $46.00 on October 15 . The outlook for uranium continues to improve, as demand continues to outpace supplies. In particular, financial intermediaries, including the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust ("SPUT"), entered the market to purchase uranium and build inventories for a long-term hold. On October 18 , it was announced that a new Kazakh-led uranium fund was going to be created to similarly buy and hold uranium in inventory. Energy Fuels holds 691,000 pounds of uranium in inventory that we recently produced at our own facilities in the U.S. through our low-cost alternate feed material production, which is among the lowest-cost uranium production in the world today. In addition, the Company holds another approximately 252,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled alternate feed material and ore inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly. Between the finished inventory and stockpiled inventory, the Company holds over 900,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 that can be sold immediately or in the near-term.
Vanadium prices were flat during the quarter, beginning the quarter at $8.75 per pound V 2 O 5 and ending the quarter at $8.78 per pound V 2 O 5 . An improving global economy, coupled with political unrest in South Africa and other factors, has caused vanadium prices to rise nearly 63% this year, from $5.40 per pound as of December 25, 2020 to $8.78 per pound as of September 24, 2021 . Vanadium is a valuable clean energy metal, historically used in steel, master alloys, and chemicals. It is also seeing considerable interest in emerging grid-scale battery technologies used to store renewable energy. Energy Fuels also holds about 1.7 million pounds of finished high-purity vanadium pentoxide in inventory, plus 1.5 to 3.0 million pounds of solubilized vanadium inventory in the Mill's tailings solutions that we can recover relatively quickly. We also hold large quantities of high-grade vanadium resources at our standby mines where we recently developed new mining techniques that we believe can increase production and lower costs when mining resumes in the future. The Mill was the largest U.S. vanadium producer as recently as 2019.
Finally, REE prices remain strong with the price of NdPr oxide increasing 45% year to date from $78.50 /kg on January 4, 2021 to $113.80 /kg on September 29, 2021 . The Company's sales price for its RE Carbonate is currently based on the prices of REE oxides, with the price of NdPr being the primary driver of the Company's RE Carbonate sales price at this time.
Operations Update and Outlook for Period Ending September 30, 2021
Overview
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals continue to point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and perhaps induce utilities to enter into long-term contracts with producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. However, the recent, relatively short-term uranium price increases are not yet sufficient to justify commencing uranium production at the Company's mines and ISR facilities. As a result, the Company expects to maintain uranium recovery at reduced levels, until such time when increased prices are sustained, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. government buys uranium from the Company following the establishment of the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve. The Company also holds significant uranium inventories and is evaluating selling all or a portion of these inventories in response to future upside price volatility.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of Alternate Feed Materials and new fee processing opportunities at the Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging REE business and continues its support of U.S. government activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the proposed establishment of a U.S. Uranium Reserve.
Extraction and Recovery Activities Overview
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company did not recover significant quantities of U 3 O 8 . The Company expects to package insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2021 , focusing instead on ramping up and optimizing its mixed RE Carbonate production, while also enhancing its readiness to quickly resume uranium production at certain of its facilities. All uranium recovered during 2021 at the Mill is expected to be retained in-circuit at the Mill and not to be packaged in 2021. The Company does not plan to extract and/or recover any amounts of uranium of any significance from its Nichols Ranch Project in 2021, which was placed on standby in the second quarter of 2020 due to the depletion of its seven constructed wellfields. In addition, the Company expects to keep the Alta Mesa Project and its conventional mining properties on standby during 2021.
The Company expects to recover approximately 400 to 600 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill in 2021, containing approximately 180 to 270 tonnes of TREO, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite sands, as it continues to ramp up its RE Carbonate production. These numbers are reduced from last quarter's guidance for 2021 of approximately 700 to 1,100 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 350 to 550 tonnes of TREO. The reduced RE Carbonate production is due to reduced supplies of monazite sands currently available from the Company's supplier in Georgia , which are now expected to be approximately 800 tonnes of monazite sands per year, down from the previous expectation of approximately 2,500 tonnes per year. The Company is in advanced discussions with several monazite suppliers, including the Company's existing supplier, to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production. The Company expects to produce no vanadium during 2021.
To date, the Company has strategically opted not to enter into any uranium sales commitments. However, the Company believes recent price increases and volatility have increased the potential for the Company to make spot sales. The Company is actively seeking term sales contracts with utilities at pricing that sustains production and covers corporate overhead. As a result, existing inventories may remain unchanged at approximately 691,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at year-end or may be reduced in the event the Company sells a portion of its inventory on the spot market in Q4-2021. All or a portion of V 2 O 5 inventory is expected to be sold on the spot market if prices rise sufficiently above current levels, but otherwise maintained in inventory. The Company expects to sell all or a portion of its mixed RE Carbonate to Neo Performance Materials or other global separation facilities and/or to stockpile it for future production of separated REE oxides at the Mill or elsewhere.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: production and sales forecasts; costs of production; any expectation that the Company will continue to be ready to supply uranium into the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve once it is established; scalability, and the Company's ability and readiness to re-start, expand or deploy any of its existing projects or capacity to respond to any improvements in uranium market conditions or in response to the proposed Uranium Reserve; any expectation regarding any remaining dissolved vanadium in the White Mesa Mill's tailings facility solutions; any expectation that the Company's recently developed mining techniques can increase production and lower costs when vanadium mining resumes in the future; the ability of the Company to secure any new sources of alternate feed materials or other processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill; expected timelines for the permitting and development of projects; the Company's expectations as to longer term fundamentals in the market and price projections; any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States ; any expectation that the proposed Uranium Reserve will be implemented and if implemented the manner in which it will be implemented and the timing of implementation ; any expectation with respect to timelines to production; any expectation that the Mill will be successful in producing RE Carbonate on a commercial basis; any expectation that Neo will be successful in separating the Mill's RE Carbonate on a commercial basis; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in developing U.S. separation, or other value-added U.S. REE production capabilities at the Mill, or otherwise; any expectation that the Company and Neo will be successful in jointly developing a fully integrated U.S.-European REE supply chain; any expectation that the Company will be successful in building a low-cost, fully integrated U.S . rare earth supply chain that meets the highest global standards for environmental protection, sustainability and human rights ; any expectation with respect to the future demand for REEs; any expectation with respect to the quantities of monazite sands to be acquired by Energy Fuels, the quantities of RE Carbonate to be produced by the Mill or the quantities of contained TREO in the Mill's RE Carbonate; any expectation that additional supplies of monazite sands will result in sufficient throughput at the Mill to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis; any expectation that the Company's evaluation of thorium and potentially radium recovery at the Mill will be successful; any expectation that the potential recovery of medical isotopes from any thorium and radium recovered at the Mill will be feasible; any expectation that any thorium, radium and other isotopes can be recovered at the Mill and sold on a commercial basis; and any expectation as to the value to the Company of the divestment of its non-core assets to CUR . Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of sources of alternate feed materials and other feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the appropriations for the proposed Uranium Reserve not being allocated to that program and the Uranium Reserve not being implemented; the manner in which the proposed Uranium Reserve, if established, will be implemented; the Company not being successful in selling any uranium into the proposed Uranium Reserve at acceptable quantities or prices, or at all; available supplies of monazite sands; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; the ability of Neo to separate the RE Carbonate produced by the Mill to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; market factors, including future demand for REEs; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate thorium and potentially radium at reasonable costs or at all; the ability of the Company and RadTran to be able to recover other isotopes from thorium and radium recovered at the Mill at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-q3-2021-results-including-robust-balance-sheet-market-leading-us-uranium-position--commercial-rare-earth-production-301412622.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c7392.html
Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.
Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio. Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect. His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office. He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .
"It's been my sincerest pleasure to work closely with Cameron since he joined Baselode in November, 2020. I've learned a lot from his technical expertise and we have complimented each others strengths. I'm very happy to have Cameron progress in the Company in a more executive role as his strengths are truly befitting the position," said James Sykes , Baselode's CEO, President & Director.
About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.
Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c5658.html
Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.
In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $75,000.72 in cash and 535,719 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issue.
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's exploration program in Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of March 15, 2022.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
For Immediate Release – Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107709
Positive Drilling Results Continue At Wyoming ISR Uranium Project
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have now completed 24 holes of its 50,000‐foot (~15,000 metre) ~100‐hole maiden drill program within exploration area 1 (Exp area1) at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure1).
Highlights:
- 24 holes completed to date of ~100‐hole maiden drill program
- 10 of 24 holes (42%) drilled to date met or exceeded the Grade Thickness (GT) cutoff with an average of 0.68GT
- Encouraging results continue with over 40% of holes drilled recording better than the minimum economic Grade Thickness (GT) cutoff of 0.2GT1
- Mineralisation continues to demonstrate characteristics conducive to ISR recovery
- 1st phase of drilling to conclude December 17th with balance of holes planned for early 2022
The first 24 drill holes at the Thor Project were completed for a total of 12,041 feet (3,670 metres) within Area 1 (Figures1&3). Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut‐offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8 and 0.2GT ‐‐ i.e., 10 ft (3m) @ 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8. Results from the first 24 holes (including those previously reported) were characterised by (Table1):
- 10 of 24 holes (42%) drilled to date met both grade and GT cutoff with an average of 0.68GT; and
- Of the remaining 14 holes 2 met grade cutoff but not GT, 6 had trace mineralisation & 6 were barren.
These results are in line with expectation and are viewed by the Company as indicative of high potential for economic ISR uranium mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson: Fully Funded and Ready to Rumble in 2022
ValOre Metals (TSXV:VO,OTCQB:KVLQF,FWB:KEQ0) has upsized its original gross proceeds of C$7 million to C$11 million, ensuring full financing for an exploration program at the company’s Angilak property.
ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson expounded on his excitement to get going in 2022 and deliver value.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by ValOre Metals (TSXV:VO,OTCQB:KVLQF,FWB:KEQ0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ValOre Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. ValOre Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ValOre Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
UEX Announces $2.5 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares
(TheNewswire)
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 6,414,103 common shares ("Flow‑Through Common Shares") that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Ac t (Canada)(the "Tax Act") at a price of $0.39 per Flow-Through Common Share of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2,501,500.17 (the "Offering
The net proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Common Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act . The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.
The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Resale of the Flow‑Through Common Shares distributed under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About UEX
UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.
UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.
UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Uranium Development Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.
UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Roger Lemaitre
President & CEO
(306) 979-3849
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information concerns the closing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: availability of financing, conditions in general economic and financial markets; timing and amount of capital expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors including: closing of the Offering, the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; and general market and industry conditions. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
enCore Energy Secures Second Uranium Purchase Agreement; enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Plan of Arrangement Update
EnCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU)(OTCQBENCUF) ("enCore") and Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium") are pleased to announce that enCore, a leading United States ("US") in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium development company, has secured a second uranium purchase agreement with a Fortune 150 United States utility. enCore's business strategy is focused on advancing clean energy production, through the application of ISR in the US, and is advancing its South Texas uranium processing facility towards production. The uranium purchase agreement, which represents the second purchase agreement executed by enCore, is a four-year agreement commencing in 2024, and it covers up to 1.3 million pounds U3O8 based on market pricing with a ceiling price significantly higher than the current uranium spot market price
Paul Goranson, enCore Chief Executive Officer said, "We truly appreciate the confidence in enCore Energy Corp. shown with the execution of our second uranium sales agreement. At enCore, we are building a production pipeline strategy focused on US based ISR uranium production. We have been expanding our growth strategy organically with our near-term production assets in South Texas and through transactions with the assets that Azarga Uranium Corp. will bring to the merged company. This agreement affirms that growth strategy, and it provides a long-term relationship with a large domestic nuclear power utility as it advances sustainable clean energy generation."
enCore and Azarga Uranium Arrangement Update
Following a vote by Azarga Uranium shareholders with over 99% of votes cast in favour of the transaction, enCore and Azarga Uranium are working to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the transaction, whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium. As previously announced on November 23, 2021, an extension to the arrangement agreement was executed to allow the parties to obtain regulatory approvals, including approval from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the "NRC") and the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Final Order").
The parties expect to receive approval from the NRC on or about December 28, 2021 and to close the transaction shortly thereafter.
Azarga expects to apply to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver for the Final Order on December 16, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard.
About enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy Corp., a U.S. domestic uranium developer focused on becoming a leading in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium producer, is led by a team of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations. enCore Energy's initial opportunities are created from the Company's South Texas licensed and past-producing Rosita and Kingsville Dome ISR production facilities, under development, and multiple satellite projects in South Texas plus the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. Large uranium resource endowments in New Mexico add to the asset base for long term growth and development opportunities.
About Azarga Uranium Corp.
Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has been issued its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.
For additional information:
|
enCore Energy Corp.
|
Azarga Uranium Corp.
Cautionary Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "indicate", "scheduled", "target", "goal", "potential", "subject", "efforts", "option" and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to enCore's growth and business strategy, the uranium purchase agreement with Duke Energy Corporation, the timing of certain regulatory approvals and the anticipated completion of the transaction, the terms of the transaction and receipt of certain regulatory approvals, including approval from the NRC and the Final Order.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of enCore and/or Azarga Uranium to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the transaction on acceptable terms or at all; receipt of necessary stock exchange, court, NRC and other regulatory approvals; the ability of enCore and Azarga Uranium to achieve their stated goals and objectives; the costs associated with the companies' objectives; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19; and the risks and uncertainties identified in enCore's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and Azarga Uranium's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, each filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although management of each of enCore and Azarga Uranium has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither party will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. enCore and Azarga Uranium caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.
This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of the enCore common shares in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") and the enCore common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the enCore common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the enCore common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677411/enCore-Energy-Secures-Second-Uranium-Purchase-Agreement-enCore-Energy-and-Azarga-Uranium-Provide-Plan-of-Arrangement-Update
