BlackBerry to Host Virtual Investor Fireside Chat

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat to discuss BlackBerry’s IoT business and market opportunity.

Who: Mattias Eriksson, President and General Manager of BlackBerry’s IoT Business Unit in conversation with Tim Foote, BlackBerry Investor Relations. Date/Time: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 am ET

Register to join here

A replay of the event will be available to stream on the investor relations section of the BlackBerry website (BlackBerry.com/investors) at approximately 1:30pm ET on July 21 .

BlackBerry’s IoT business unit includes BlackBerry QNX®, BlackBerry IVY™, BlackBerry Certicom®, BlackBerry Radar®, and other IoT applications. BlackBerry QNX is a recognized leader in safety-certified, secure and reliable real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services for connected embedded systems in the automotive, medical, industrial automation and other markets. BlackBerry IVY is an

intelligent, connected vehicle platform (CVP), being developed and marketed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will leverage BlackBerry QNX’s automotive capabilities. BlackBerry IVY will allow automakers to safely access a vehicle’s sensor data, normalize it, and apply machine learning to generate and share predictive insights and inferences across brands and models. BlackBerry IVY will allow the creation of responsive in-vehicle services that enhance driver and passenger experiences.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com.

